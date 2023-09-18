DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON OWN SHARES

(partial early settlement)

Paris, September 18, 2023 – Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Euronext Paris: UBI – ISIN code FR0000054470) has decided on September 7, 2023, by virtue of the opportunity offered under the terms of the pre-paid forward agreement entered into on March 20, 2018 with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (the "Agreement")1, to settle by anticipation the Agreement for an amount of 489,547 treasury shares (the "Shares") out of the remaining balance under the Agreement of 2,245,454 Shares2.

The delivery of the Shares (in pure registered form) on September 12, 2023 to Uptevia, is part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Ubisoft Entertainment SA on July 5, 2022.

These Shares are intended to be used to cover employee shareholding plans.

Issuer corporate

name Issuer identification code Settlement Purchase/Sale Options/Futures Ubisoft Entertainment sa 969500I7C8V1LBIMSM05 September 7, 2023 Purchase Partial early settlement of the pre-paid forward agreement by delivery of the shares





Number of shares Financial instrument identification code Delivery Market Purpose of the purchases 489,547 FR0000054470 September 12, 2023 Over the counter Employee share ownership plans coverage

This operation has no impact in terms of dilution or on Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s net cash position.

1 to be settled at maturity (March 22, 2024) or by anticipation, in whole or in part, by Ubisoft Entertainment SA

2 Cf. "Ubisoft reaches agreement with Vivendi for its full exit from Ubisoft's share capital" - March 20, 2018 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares" - March 29, 2018 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on its own shares" - September 15, 2020 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on own shares" - September 15, 2022 / Cf. "Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on own shares" - June 21, 2023

