Pepper Spray Market Surges at 13.5% CAGR to Cross US$ 116.4 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Pepper Spray Market is estimated at US$ 32.81 million in 2023 and is predicted to expand at at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2023 and 2033.

Pepper spray, also known as OC spray (oleoresin capsicum spray), is a non-lethal self-defense product widely used for personal protection against potential threats. It causes temporary incapacitation and irritation to the eyes, skin, and respiratory system of the target. Pepper spray sales are increasing at a rapid pace due to increasing concerns about personal safety, particularly among women, the elderly, and urban dwellers.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 116.4 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 13.5% CAGR



Increasing cases of crime and safety concerns are fuelling the demand for pepper spray as a convenient and effective means of personal defense. In most countries, law enforcement and military departments use pepper spray to maintain law and order. Along with this, pepper spray are widely popular as animal repellent in many countries. They aid in keeping away dangerous animals whenever encountered. Camping, hiking, trekking, and other adventurous activities may result in dangerous encounters with wild animals, to avoid any harmful scenarios, pepper spray plays a protective role.

Manufacturers of pepper spray are continuously working on innovations in terms of product design and functionality that allow for accurate targeting. Some companies are also focusing on developing pepper spray with environmentally friendly and non-toxic formulations, catering to environmentally conscious consumers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pepper spray market is projected to reach US$ 116.4 million by 2033.

Sales of pepper spray in Europe are set to rise at a CAGR of 14% through 2033.

The United States market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 12.5% over the next 10 years.

Rapidly rising crimes, especially against women in Asia Pacific, are fuelling the demand for pepper spray.

“Online platforms are becoming the most profitable mode for both buyers and sellers due to the presence of wider options, which is driving higher sales of pepper spray,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Pepper Spray Industry Research Report

By Product By Distribution Channel By End Use Fogger

Stream

Gel Online

Offline Personal Use

Law Enforcement



Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers of pepper spray are focusing on the development of pepper spray accessories such as holsters, training kits, and educational materials to create a more comprehensive self-defense offering. Partnering with other market players helps in catering to the needs of customers globally. Collaborating with retail chains, specialty stores, and online marketplaces also enhances product visibility and accessibility.

Prominent enterprises consistently engage in research and innovation to enhance pepper spray products, encompassing improved features, designs, and formulations. Their efforts to distinguish products with unique attributes are expanding their customer reach, particularly among those seeking heightened safety measures.

SABRE stands out as a leading player in the personal safety sector, renowned for its top-tier pepper sprays and self-defense items. The brand frequently incorporates advanced formulations, like the SABRE Advanced Pepper Spray 3 in 1 formula, which incorporates a UV marking dye for attacker identification.

Fox Labs is well-known for producing some of the most potent and concentrated pepper spray. Its products are often used by law enforcement agencies and security professionals. Fox Labs' latest One Point Four formula is designed to incapacitate attackers quickly and effectively.

Key Companies Profiled

Counter Assault

Defense Technology

Fox Labs International Inc.

J&L Self Defense Products Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc.

SABRE - Security Equipment Corp

Super-Sparkly Safety Stuff, LLC

Suresafety

UDAP Industries, Inc.

Zarc International Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pepper spray market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (fogger, stream, gel), distribution channel (online, offline), and end use (personal use, law enforcement), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

