Reputation's Annual Automotive Report Reveals that Dealerships Benefit from a 10% Sales Increase When They Focus on Consumer Feedback

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today released its annual automotive industry report, analysing 5.5 million car buyers and service reviews to reveal insights into the evolving sentiment of auto consumers, the power of reviews to drive car sales, and what it takes to be a top dealership globally.



Using data analysis from Reputation’s AI-powered platform, as well as an annual survey that analyses consumers’ purchasing preferences, the report found that consumer reviews are the single most important factor for vehicle buying decision making.

Customer Feedback Drives Business : 84% of consumers deem dealership reviews crucial, and 74% insist on a minimum 4-star rating. Meanwhile, 40% of consumers are likely to provide feedback in a public forum like a review site.

: 84% of consumers deem dealership reviews crucial, and 74% insist on a minimum 4-star rating. Meanwhile, 40% of consumers are likely to provide feedback in a public forum like a review site. Review Volume is Soaring: Year over year, review volume increased by 11%, and 2023 marked peak review volumes across all major sources of review locations when compared to the last three years.

Year over year, review volume increased by 11%, and 2023 marked peak review volumes across all major sources of review locations when compared to the last three years. Interest in EVs: There is a 60% increase in review volume for EVs over the past two years, and in the UK, 29% of EV buyers have made their purchase decision after engaging with a dealership.

There is a 60% increase in review volume for EVs over the past two years, and in the UK, 29% of EV buyers have made their purchase decision after engaging with a dealership. The Gen Z Factor: 93% of Gen Z use reviews to make purchasing decisions, and are twice as likely (17%) to have their choice of dealership influenced by social media versus the general population (8%).

The report also includes an annual ranking of brands and dealerships based on Reputation Score, a proprietary, AI-fuelled metric that serves as a leading performance indicator in the automotive industry. Reputation Score goes beyond analysing consumer reviews to rank brands and dealerships using a measurement on a scale of 0 to 1,000 that considers a location’s sentiment, visibility and engagement.

Online reviews also help drive consumer overall satisfaction at dealerships as businesses work to achieve a 4-star rating by responding to and managing feedback at the local level. Taking a reputation-first approach at the local level leads to a higher Reputation Score, which correlates with higher revenue. In fact, dealerships whose Reputation Score increased by 150 points from 2022 to 2023 saw a 10% sales increase.

"A car is one of the most significant purchases many consumers make, and a highly emotional one. People are willing to pay the higher prices we’re seeing today, but expect a premium experience - which means where they buy their car matters now more than ever,” says Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation. "With reviews of dealerships spiking and 84% of consumers saying that reviews are a crucial factor in their purchasing decisions, dealerships can build trust and boost sales by listening to customer feedback and acting on it. The OEMs, dealer groups and dealerships that focus on consumer feedback to improve their reputation are all top-ranking organisations in this year’s Automotive Report."

“Our finishing position as the number-one brand in the mass-market group of the 2023 Reputation Automotive Report is the result of many years of commitment and hard work by everyone throughout our dealer-partner network, in our U.S. and Japanese headquarters, and across our regional teams around the U.S.” says Mark Chaffin, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. “I simply could not be more proud to see Mitsubishi Motors at the very top of the most influential customer satisfaction indexes in the auto industry, topping all mass-market brands and reinforcing the confidence our owners have in us.”

"Snows Motor Group is the UK's number one-ranked dealer group for the third year running, an outstanding achievement for the group,” says Stephen Snow, Chairman and CEO of Snows Motor Group. "Snows' company-wide commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience has allowed us to achieve the highest consumer sentiment among dealerships across the UK. We’re pleased to see a continued steady increase of new/returning customers and this is no doubt a reflection of our focus on online reviews."

Auto Brand Rankings

Top 5 Auto Brands - US, Luxury Top 5 Auto Brands - US, Non Luxury INFINITI Lexus BMW Acura Porsche Mitsubishi Subaru Nissan Honda Volkswagen





Top 5 Auto Brands - UK Top 5 Auto Brands - France Dacia Hyundai Motor Group UK Renault Group Kia MG Dacia Renault Hyundai Audi Mazda





Top 5 Auto Brands - DACH Dacia Renault Volkswagen Mazda BMW



Dealer Groups and Dealerships

Top 5 Dealer Groups - US, Private Top 5 Dealer Groups - US, Public Hendrick Automotive Group West Herr Automotive Group Ken Ganley Automotive Group Holman Automotive Group Napleton Automotive Group AutoNation Inc. Group 1 Automotive Sonic Automotive Inc. Penske Automotive Group Asbury Automotive Group Inc.





Top 5 Dealerships - US Infiniti Of Nashua Porsche Southpoint Madison Ford Hendrick Lexus Charleston BMW of Kansas City South





Top 5 Dealer Groups - UK Top 5 Dealerships - UK Snows Motor Group Renault Retail Group JCT600 Evans Halshaw Holdcroft Motor Group Brentwood Kia Snows Mazda Portsmouth Bristol Street Motors Dacia York Stoneacre Chesterfield (Unit 9) Glyn Hopkin Renault Colchester





Top 5 Dealerships - France Top 5 Dealerships - DACH Dacia Saint-Cloud - Rrg Dacia Menton - Rrg Renault Levallois - Rrg Dacia Paris Lefebvre - Rrg Garage Peugeot - SARL AD2C Porsche Zentrum Magdeburg Autohaus Herzog GmbH & Co. KG Autohaus Lenz GmbH & Co. KG Autohaus Büchling GmbH Autohaus Strobel OHG



To see the full rankings list and uncover new insights about online reputation in the automotive industry, download the 2023 Automotive Reputation Report.

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business’ eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyses vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more

Media Contacts:

Colette McLaughlin

Reputation

cmclaughlin@reputation.com

Erika Kuorikoski

MikeWorldWide on behalf of Reputation

reputation@mww.com