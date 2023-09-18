Global AI Chipsets Industry 2023-2028: Chipset Giants at the Fore - Top 20 Vendors Claim Over 95% Share of Total Market with US Accounting for $18 Billion Alone by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report conducts an assessment of key players within the AI chipsets ecosystem, examining their technology strategies and solution blueprints. These evaluations encompass the utilization of AI chipsets to bolster emerging and disruptive technological domains, such as edge computing, 5G networks, and blockchain systems. The report further explores AI's role in advancing nascent computing technologies like edge platforms and servers.

In addition, this report appraises potential applications and service support scenarios for AI chipsets spanning nearly all major industry sectors. It delivers projections for AI chipset hardware, embedded software, professional services, deployment platforms, and applications across major industry verticals, accompanied by regional and national forecasts spanning from 2023 to 2028. Exclusive recommendations tailored to stakeholders within the AI chipsets ecosystem are also included.

The AI chipset market stands on the precipice of revolutionizing the entire embedded system landscape, offering a diverse array of AI capabilities, including deep machine learning and image recognition. With AI-equipped chipsets expected to be shipped in 88% of all electronic devices worldwide, over 62% of electronic systems are slated to incorporate embedded intelligence by 2028. This seismic shift will have transformative implications for essential business functions like identity management, authentication, and cybersecurity.

Multi-processor AI chipsets possess the ability to adapt to their environment, users, and machines, uncovering concealed data patterns, predicting actionable insights, and executing actions based on specific contexts. These chipsets will integrate seamlessly into AI software/systems and play a pivotal role in supporting data-intensive operations, markedly enhancing processing capabilities across various functions and overall computing performance. Their impact will reverberate through the realm of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), spanning domains from decision support and data analytics to product safety and system optimization.

The benefits of AI chipsets will manifest indirectly for consumers, elevating product and service performance, particularly in areas like device and cloud-based gaming. Enterprises and industrial sectors will reap rewards through enhanced automated decision-making, particularly within domains like robotic process automation, decision support systems, and comprehensive data management. AI chipsets will prove invaluable for edge equipment in business settings, enabling real-time data analytics and facilitating seamless decisions between data storage and processing.

Select Report Findings:

More than 88% of global chipsets will be AI-equipped

United States will generate over $18 billion USD by 2028

Embedded AI in IoT "Things" is the fastest growing platform area

IoT will represent over 88% of the entire AI chipsets market by 2028

Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will drive significant chipset innovation

Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics will be near-term drivers

Top 20 vendors comprise greater than 95% of the entire AI chipsets market

