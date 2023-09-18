Global Beneficial Insects Industry Report 2023-2028: Eco-Friendly Pest Control Soars - Predatory Insects Dominate the Future $1.6+ Market

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beneficial Insects Market by Application (Crop protection, Crop production), Type (Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, and Pollinators), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, and Grains & Pulses) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The beneficial insects market is projected to reach USD 1,630 Million by 2028 from USD 877 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.2%

The beneficial insects market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. Firstly, there is a rising demand for organic farming, which in turn increases the need for beneficial insects. Additionally, environmental concerns are driving the adoption of these natural allies in pest management, along with the growing demand for pest-specific bio-control agents.

North America has emerged as a leader in the beneficial insects market, particularly in sustainable agriculture practices and reducing chemical inputs. The United States and Canada have witnessed substantial adoption of biological control methods due to stringent regulations, consumer demand for organic produce, and increased environmental awareness. The well-established infrastructure for the production and distribution of beneficial insects in North America further contributes to their dominance in the market.

These natural enemies, such as ladybugs, parasitic wasps, and predatory mites, play a crucial role in maintaining a balance between pests and crops, leading to higher yields, improved quality, and reduced chemical residues in the region's agriculture sector.

As sustainable farming practices continue to gain traction, the market share of beneficial insects in North America is expected to remain robust, supporting the overall success of the region's agriculture industry. The report offers insights into the beneficial insects market, including competitive landscapes, end-use analysis, and company profiles, helping stakeholders understand key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in this growing industry.

By type, predators are projected to dominate during the forecast period.

Predators are projected to dominate the beneficial insect market. With increasing concerns over the environmental and health impacts of chemical pesticides, there is a growing demand for sustainable pest control solutions. Predatory insects such as ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps offer a natural and effective alternative to chemical-based interventions.

These predators specifically target and consume pests, providing targeted control without harming beneficial organisms or pollinators. The rise of integrated pest management (IPM) practices further supports the dominance of predators in the market as farmers increasingly adopt holistic and eco-friendly approaches to crop protection. As consumers prioritize sustainable agriculture, the market for predator-based solutions is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

By application, the market for crop protection is projected in high market share.

Beneficial insects for crop protection are projected to secure a substantial market share soon. As the global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices continues to grow, the significance of harnessing the power of beneficial insects becomes increasingly apparent.

These natural allies, including ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps, offer efficient and targeted pest control solutions while minimizing reliance on chemical pesticides. With heightened awareness surrounding the detrimental effects of conventional pesticides on human health and the environment, the market for beneficial insects in crop protection is poised for rapid expansion

The industry's shift towards embracing these natural predators underscores the recognition of their invaluable role in ensuring crop health and productivity in a sustainable manner.

By crop type, rise in demand for organic farming increased demand for the beneficial insects in fruits and vegetable cultivation.

The surge in demand for organic farming has led to a notable increase in the demand for beneficial insects in fruits and vegetable cultivation. As consumers increasingly prioritize healthier and more sustainable food options, the market for organic produce has witnessed significant growth.

To meet the strict guidelines and requirements of organic certification, farmers are turning to natural and eco-friendly methods of pest control. Beneficial insects, such as ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps, offer an effective and chemical-free solution for managing pests in organic crops. By introducing these natural predators into their fields, farmers can maintain pest populations at bay while adhering to organic farming principles.

This growing demand for beneficial insects highlights the pivotal role they play in supporting the sustainable production of fruits and vegetables, satisfying the needs of health-conscious consumers, and promoting a greener agricultural industry.

