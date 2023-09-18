Global $1.99 Tn Pharmaceutical Drugs Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Lifestyles Impacting Health - Non-communicable Diseases Fuel Pharmaceutical Growth

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical drugs market is expected to grow from $1,136.23 billion in 2022 to $1,199.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The pharmaceutical drugs market is expected to reach $1,848.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The pharmaceutical industry encompasses a wide range of drug categories, addressing various health conditions. These categories include cardiovascular drugs, dermatology drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, genito-urinary drugs, hematology drugs, anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, musculoskeletal disorders drugs, central nervous system drugs, oncology drugs, ophthalmology drugs, and respiratory diseases drugs.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of this dynamic sector, the pharmaceutical drug market research report offers invaluable insights. It covers global market statistics, regional market shares, key competitors, detailed market segments, emerging trends, and opportunities within the pharmaceutical drug industry.

This report equips industry stakeholders with an in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios. However, it's essential to note that rising global interest rates may limit new investments in the pharmaceutical market, impacting expansion and research and development efforts.

Nevertheless, the pharmaceutical drug market remains influenced by the ongoing trend of early Rx-to-OTC switches in dermatology drugs. Forward-thinking companies are capitalizing on these opportunities to maximize product potential. Additionally, changing lifestyles, sedentary jobs, and dietary habits are contributing to a surge in non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

As a result, the pharmaceutical drug market continues to thrive, with North America leading the way in 2022 and the Middle East projected as the fastest-growing region in the foreseeable future. The pharmaceutical drug market encompasses a wide array of products, including generic drugs, over-the-counter medications, bulk drugs, vaccines, biosimilars, and biologics.

Major industry players like Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi S.A, Johnson & Johnson, and others play a pivotal role in shaping the pharmaceutical drug landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1199.86 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1848.49 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sanofi S.A

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxosmithKline

AstraZenec

Merck & Co

CJ Corp

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Pharmaceutical Drugs Market



9. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cardiovascular Drugs

Dermatology Drugs

Gastrointestinal Drugs

Genito-Urinary Drugs

Hematology Drugs

Anti-Infective Drugs

Metabolic Disorders Drugs

Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs

Central Nervous System Drugs

Oncology Drugs

Ophthalmology Drugs

Respiratory Diseases Drugs

11.2. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Others

11.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Others

11.4. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drug Classification, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

11.5. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, Segmentation By Mode Of Purchase, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Prescription-Based Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

12. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Segments

12.1. Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Dermatology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.3. Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.4. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.5. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.6. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.7. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.8. Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.9. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.10. Global Oncology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.11. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

12.12. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Metrics

13.1. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global



