Global Energy Harvesting System Market Set for Strong Growth, Estimated to 2028, Driven by IoT Adoption and Building Automation

The global energy harvesting system market is on track to expand significantly, with an estimated value of $918 million projected by 2028, marking a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth, including the widespread adoption of IoT devices, increased use of energy harvesting systems in building and home automation, and the rising demand for dependable, power-efficient, and low-maintenance systems.

Vibration Energy Harvesting Segment to Thrive:

Among the various technologies in the energy harvesting system market, vibration energy harvesting is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. This surge can be attributed to ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency, durability, and scalability of vibration energy harvesting technologies. For instance, recent innovations like a two-centimeter energy harvester, which captures piezoelectric vibration energy generated by walking to power small wearable devices, showcase the potential for self-charging wearables and energy-efficient electronics.

Building & Home Automation Application Segment to Soar:

Building & home automation is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing application segments in the energy harvesting system market. The adoption of energy harvesting systems in building automation offers cost savings by eliminating the need for regular battery replacements. These systems can power devices such as occupancy sensors, humidity sensors, window positioning systems, temperature sensors, and lighting control systems in an energy-efficient manner. The emphasis on energy-efficient buildings and smart homes is expected to drive market growth.

North America Leading the Charge:

North America is poised to hold a substantial market share in the energy harvesting system market during the forecast period. Key drivers in this region include a strong focus on renewable energy sources, sustainable practices, and clean energy adoption. Governments in North America are actively investing in energy harvesting technologies to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and minimize environmental impact. Furthermore, growing awareness among industries and consumers regarding the advantages of energy harvesting, such as cost savings and reduced carbon emissions, is driving market growth.

Adoption of Wireless Sensor Networks with Energy Harvesting Systems

Dominance of Light Energy Harvesting Segment

Transducers and Building & Home Automation Segments Leading in 2023

North America Securing Leading Market Position in 2023

China Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Country Between 2023 and 2028

Rising Environmental Concerns

Miniaturization and Flexibility Requirements

Integration of IoT Devices

Favorable Government Initiatives

Growing Preference for Wireless Sensor Networks Equipped with Energy-Harvesting Systems

Geographic and Environmental Constraints

Limitations of Remotely Installed Networking Modules

High Initial Cost of Energy Harvesting Systems

Emergence of Smart Cities

Adoption of Sensors in Wearable Electronics

Use of Human Energy Harvesting for Implantable Biomedical Devices

Ocean Energy Harvesting

Limitations Associated with Integrating Energy Harvesting Systems into Existing Infrastructure

Standardization of Communications Protocols

Damages Caused to Energy Harvesting Devices by Surrounding Environments

Thermokon Achieves Energy Efficiency in Historic Town Hall with Wireless Solutions

Pavegen Powers Phone Charging Through Footsteps

NXP and EnOcean Streamline Wireless Energy Harvesting in Smart Home Devices with NFC

Pavegen Develops Kinetic Tennis Experience to Support Sustainability

Siemens Leverages Pavegen's Kinetic Technology to Engage Audiences in Sustainable Mobility

Central Bedfordshire Council Promotes Clean-Energy Generation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $570 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $918 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

