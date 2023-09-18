MicroRNA Research Report 2023: Novel Applications at the Forefront of Innovations and Market Opportunities - Global Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MicroRNA Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products & Services (Profiling, Localization, & Quantification), By Application (Cancer, Neurological Disease,) By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microRNA market is poised for significant growth, with a projected size of USD 3.64 billion by 2030, experiencing a robust 12.64% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Advancements in high-throughput screening techniques, including NGS platforms, have unlocked novel applications for microRNA (miRNAs), particularly in diagnostics, therapeutics, and biomarker identification, notably in complex conditions like cancer.

The potential of miRNAs as molecular diagnostics biomarkers has led to specialized product development, such as miRNA microarray profiling and functional analysis tools. For instance, Toshiba Corporation's collaborative research agreement with Midtown Clinic Medical Corporation and HIMEIDIC Inc. in March 2021 aims to explore the effectiveness of microRNA technology in cancer screening.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated miRNA research, especially in vaccine development and understanding the disease's gene expressions. Various research institutes worldwide are actively engaged in COVID-19 vaccine development and genomic sequencing. Notably, the UK's COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, with a funding of USD 25 million, has played a crucial role in mapping the virus's evolution and spread.

Increased government funding and substantial investments in miRNA research and development for diagnostic tests and therapeutics are expected to propel market growth. New entrants are introducing innovative approaches to target therapeutics and drug identification.

Key highlights from the MicroRNA Market Report include the dominance of the service segment, projected growth in consumables, the significant revenue share from cancer applications, the prevalence of academic and government research institutes, North America's leading revenue generation, and the Asia Pacific region's fastest-growing CAGR, driven by a large target population and adoption of advanced technologies to address unmet clinical needs.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Company Categorization

Strategy Mapping

Company Profiles/Listing

Merck KGaA QIAGEN Horizon Discovery Group Co. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Synlogic GeneCopoeia, Inc. New England Biolabs Quantabio NanoString Technologies, Inc. Takara Bio, Inc. LGC Limited BioGenex SeqMatic LLC Miltenyi Biotec Sistemic Scotland Limited Biodynamics Laboratory, Inc. ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Norgen Biotek Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Assumptions

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Outbreak of COVID - 19

3.3.2. Recent innovations in applications of miRNAs

3.3.2.1. Increased adoption for use as a biomarker

3.3.2.2. Therapeutic applications

3.3.3. High investments in miRNA R&D initiatives for development of new diagnostic tests & therapeutics

3.3.4. The success of miRNA in clinical trials

3.3.5. Technological advancements to support nucleic acid studies

3.3.6. Exponentially declining cost of sequencing

3.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1. High cost associated with microRNA kits and other products

3.4.2. Challenges in handling RNA & in-house development of assays for microRNA detection

3.4.3. Poor reproducibility of research and specificity of products

3.4.4. Limited life science research infrastructure in emerging markets

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product & Service Business Analysis

4.1. MicroRNA Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

4.2. Products

4.2.1. Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Instruments

4.2.2.1. Instruments Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.1.1. Technology

4.2.2.1.1.1. Technology Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.1.1.2. Real-Time PCR

4.2.2.1.1.3. Microarray

4.2.2.1.1.4. NGS

4.2.2.1.2. Workflow

4.2.2.1.2.1. Workflow Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.1.2.2. Isolation & Purification

4.2.2.1.2.3. miRNA cDNA Synthesis

4.2.2.1.2.4. Profiling, Localization, & Quantification

4.2.2.1.2.5. Functional Analysis & Others

4.2.3. Consumables

4.2.3.1. Consumables Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.1.1. Specimen

4.2.3.1.1.1. Specimen Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.1.1.2. Whole Blood

4.2.3.1.1.3. Serum

4.2.3.1.1.4. Plasma

4.2.3.1.1.5. FFPE

4.2.3.1.1.6. Fresh Frozen Tissue

4.2.3.1.2. Workflow

4.2.3.1.2.1. Workflow Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.1.2.2. Isolation & Purification

4.2.3.1.2.3. miRNA cDNA Synthesis

4.2.3.1.2.4. Profiling, Localization, & Quantification

4.2.3.1.2.5. Functional Analysis

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Service Type

4.3.2.1. Type Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.1.1. Isolation & Purification

4.3.2.1.1.1. Isolation & Purification Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.1.1.2. miRNA cDNA Synthesis

4.3.2.1.1.3. Profiling, Localization, & Quantification

4.3.2.1.1.4. Functional Analysis

4.3.3. Specimen

4.3.3.1. Specimen Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3.1.1. Whole Blood)

4.3.3.1.2. Serum

4.3.3.1.3. Plasma

4.3.3.1.4. FFPE

4.3.3.1.5. Fresh Frozen Tissue



Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. MicroRNA Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Cancer Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Infectious Diseases

5.4. Immunological Disorder

5.5. Cardiovascular Disease

5.6. Neurological Disease



Chapter 6. End-Use Business Analysis

6.1. MicroRNA Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.2. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

6.3. Academic & Government Research Institutes

6.4. Other end-users



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. MicroRNA Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030

