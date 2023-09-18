Global Copper Fungicides Market Size To Exceed USD 626.9 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 6.0%

New York, United States , Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Copper Fungicides Market Size is to grow from USD 347.4 Million in 2022 to USD 626.9 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the projected period. The global copper fungicide market has been steadily growing, owing mostly to the global expansion of both the agriculture and horticultural sectors. As the world's population expands, there will be a greater need for food, increasing the demand for crop-safety agents like copper fungicides.

Copper fungicides are useful for treating bacterial infections and reducing tolerance to other pesticides. Copper fungicides are also effective against fungus. Copper ions kill bacteria that have not yet contaminated the crop by destroying enzymes and protein molecules in their cells. They cause harmful effects in plants because they have limited post-infection exertion and are non-selective. Furthermore, whether assessed in terms of productivity or market penetration, copper-based fungicides play an important role in bacterial infection management. Changes in global environmental variables, the expansion of aggressive microbial species, and rising demand for robust fungal resistance in crop yields are driving the copper fungicides market. Moreover, advances in agricultural and agricultural production have resulted in increased demand for copper fungicides, as well as opportunities for growth in the global market for these goods. Research and development initiatives might look into the benefits of combining copper fungicides with other preventative and treatment methods, potentially widening their application.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Copper Fungicides Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Inorganic, Organic), By Chemistry (Copper Oxychloride, Copper Hydroxide, Cuprous Oxide, Copper Sulphate, Others), By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The inorganic segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global copper fungicides market is segmented into the inorganic and organic. Among these, the inorganic segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 78.6% over the forecast period. This is because these products are becoming increasingly popular in the prevention and treatment of fungal and bacterial infections in vegetables, flowers, fruits, nuts, herbs, ornamentals, and turf. It is also a highly effective and frequently used copper fungicide. It binds to and destroys the protein structures of fungus and algae. It can also be used to treat copper deficiency by spraying the leaves with diluted copper sulphate.

The copper hydroxide segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of chemistry, the global copper fungicides market is segmented into copper oxychloride, copper hydroxide, cuprous oxide, copper sulphate, and others. Among these, the copper hydroxide segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to their useful application in essential fruits and vegetables, as they are more effective than competitors at managing fungal infections.

The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 47.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global copper fungicides market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and others. Among these, the fruits & vegetables segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 47.2% over the forecast period. The growth of this market is linked to increased health consciousness among consumers globally, which promotes consumer interest in fresh produce and fruits due to their nutritional value.

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Europe is dominating the market with more than 43.7% market share over the forecast period. Because raw minerals such as copper sulphate, which is required for the creation of these compounds, are easily accessible in Europe, a considerable number of primary producers are headquartered there. Other copper-based chemicals produced in this region include copper oxychloride, copper hydroxide, and cuprous oxide. Germany is a major crop producer in the world. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Agriculture is a significant industry in a number of Asia Pacific countries, including India, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Throughout the forecast period, the region's copper fungicides market is projected to be driven by these countries' developing agribusiness industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Copper Fungicides Market include Isagro S.p.A., Nordox AS, ADAMA, Quimetal, Bayer AG, Certis USA L.L.C., UPL Ltd., Albaugh, LLC, Nufarm, Cosaco, Cinkarna Celje dd, Corteva, Spiess-Urania Chemicals GmbH, Industrias Químicas del Vallés (IQV), and among others.

Recent Developments

On February 2022, Bharat Certis AgriScience Ltd. (BCA), a Mitsui & Co., Ltd. group company, adds a new milestone to its journey with the launch of Kocide 3000. Kocide 3000 is the most advanced and one-of-a-kind Copper Fungicide, with an enhanced formulation that has a high concentration of biologically active Copper ions. It has improved efficacy against a wide range of fungal and bacterial diseases in a variety of crops, providing better and longer-lasting disease control.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Copper Fungicides Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Copper Fungicides Market, Type Analysis

Inorganic

Organic

Copper Fungicides Market, Chemistry Analysis

Copper Oxychloride

Copper Hydroxide

Cuprous Oxide

Copper Sulphate

Others

Copper Fungicides Market, Application Analysis

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Copper Fungicides Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



