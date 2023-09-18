Global Supercomputers Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: The Remote Revolution - Accelerating Workforce Adoption with Supercomputers

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supercomputers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Supercomputers Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2030

The global supercomputers market is experiencing remarkable growth, with an estimated value of US$7.6 billion in 2022, projected to surge to an impressive US$26 billion by 2030. This substantial growth is driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The analysis of this market encompasses various sectors, including government, academic & scientific research, and commercial, while considering different geographic regions. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market's recent and historical performance, shedding light on its evolution from 2015 to 2030, complete with annual sales figures in US$ Million and corresponding CAGRs for the period from 2015 to 2030.

Notably, the government sector is anticipated to record a CAGR of 14.1%, reaching a market size of US$9.6 billion by the end of the analysis period, reflecting post-pandemic recovery. The academic & scientific research segment, amid the ongoing recovery, is also projected to grow, with an adjusted CAGR of 17.1% for the next eight years.

In this dynamic market landscape, the United States holds an estimated market value of US$1.6 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve a remarkable market size of US$10 billion by 2030, driven by an 18.2% CAGR over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at a robust pace, with CAGRs of 14% and 14.6%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Meanwhile, within Europe, Germany is anticipated to achieve a notable CAGR of approximately 14.7%.

The supercomputers market is poised for significant expansion, driven by technological advancements and growing demand across various sectors and regions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Supercomputers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Supercomputers at the Forefront in Fight against Coronavirus

COVID-19 HPC Consortium to Provide Easy Access to High Level Computing for Accelerated Discovery of Potential COVID-19 Treatments

An Introduction to Supercomputers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Cloud Technology and Processing Power: Key to Higher Uptake of Supercomputers

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides a Shot in the Arm for Long Term Accelerated Growth

Supercomputer Market Share Scenario Worldwide by Application Area (in %): 2021E

Analysis by End-Use: Government Entities and Research Institutions Account for Largest Share

World Supercomputers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Government, Academic & Scientific Research, and Commercial

Regional Analysis

World Supercomputers Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Supercomputers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Supercomputer Performance Market Share Scenario Worldwide by Country (in %): 2021E

Competitive Scenario

Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide by System Share (in %): 2021E

Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide by Performance Share (in %): 2021E

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Quantum Computing Bodes Well

Supercomputers Enhance Edge Computing

Energy Savings (in %) with Edge Computing by Sector (per annum)

Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2024, and 2026

With Millions Working From Home, This Newly-Distributed Workforce Will Accelerate Adoption of Edge Computing

Supercomputers Enable Parallel Computing

A Note on Beowulf Clustering

Accelerator Demand On the Rise

Interest in HPC2 Grows

Supercomputers: Capable of Matching Human Brain

Growing Market for HPC

Evolving Role of Tape Technology in HPC

Key Trends in the HPC Domain

Supercomputers Hold Technology Edge

Petascale Computing: An Overview

Exascale Computing Trends

Supercomputers Set to Augment AI

Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2020

Automotive AI Market By Segment: 2020

Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing

Energy Efficient Supercomputing

Rising Activity in Supercomputers Market

Cornell University Researchers Study Use of Supercomputers for Wind Power

New Framework to Simplify Supercomputer Diagnostics

Supercomputers in Drug Discovery

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 54 Featured)

Atos SE

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Inspur Group

Lenovo Group Limited

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Penguin Computing

Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd.

