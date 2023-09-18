[Latest] Global Confidential Computing Market Size Envisioned at USD 19 Billion by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 7.2% | Technological Revolution

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Confidential Computing Market - By Component (Hardware, Services, And Software), By Vertical (BFSI, IT &Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, And Others), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise And Cloud), By Application (Data Security, Secure Enclaves, Pellucidity Between Users, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Confidential Computing Market size was valued at around USD 10 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 19 billion by 2030.”

Confidential Computing Market Overview:

Confidential computing is a method that assists both businesses and individuals with data encryption and storage, safeguarding their sensitive data. In addition, it is receiving substantial support from hardware, software, and cloud providers. In addition, confidential computing maintains data confidentiality and security in a variety of computing situations, enabling businesses to process confidential data securely, comply with regulations, and positively influence cloud computing activities. Moreover, confidential computing enhances trust by allowing data proprietors to retain control over their data when processed by remote servers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 19 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.2% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Amazon Web Services Inc., Ovh SAS, fortanix, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Google LLC., and others. Segments Covered By Component, By Vertical, By Application, By Deployment Mode, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global confidential computing market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to the escalating necessity of complying with government laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act.

In terms of component, the services segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment is set to dominate the end-user segment over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific confidential computing market industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Confidential Computing Market: Growth Factors

Huge need to comply with data compliance laws enforced by government to boost the global market growth

Global market trends for confidential computing will be influenced by the escalating need to comply with government regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act. In addition, confidential computing provides a secure environment and protects the end-users' confidential information, which can aid both firms and end-users in protecting data privacy and adhering to government regulations. This factor will contribute to the global market's expansion.

According to reports, confidential computing helps businesses comply with HIPAA by providing a secure environment for the protection of sensitive data. In the coming years, the expansion of the global market will be guided by stringent compliance regulations for a variety of industries, such as government, healthcare, and finance. Every industry has benefited from the proliferation of new products, and the confidential computing industry is no exception.

Confidential Computing Market: Restraints

Surge in hardware & software costs can hinder the global industry expansion

A rise in the implementation and integration costs of cloud computing will impede the expansion of the worldwide confidential computing industry. In addition, rising hardware and software prices can impede the expansion of the global industry. The expansion of the global industry will be hindered by a notable increase in personnel and software costs, as well as maintenance fees.

Confidential Computing Market: Segmentation

The global confidential computing market is sectored into component, deployment mode, vertical, application, and region.

In component terms, the global confidential computing market is segregated into hardware, services, and software segments. Furthermore, the services segment, which gained nearly 55% of the global market revenue in 2022, is expected to record the fastest CAGR in the forecasting timeline. Based on the vertical, the global confidential computing industry is sectored into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & public sector, and others segments. Moreover, the retail & e-commerce segment, which garnered a huge share of the global industry in 2022, is set to dominate the global industry over the expected timespan.

Based on the deployment mode, the global confidential computing market is divided into on-premise and cloud segments. In terms of application, the global confidential computing industry is sectored into data security, secure enclaves, pellucidity between users, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to retain its global market dominance over the expected timeframe

North America, which accounted for approximately 66% of the global confidential computing market's revenue in 2022, will be the dominant region over the forecast period. In addition, the regional market expansion can be attributed to an increase in funding for the development of new technologies, such as cloud-based solutions. In addition, the increasing demand for digitization will augment regional market trends. Presence of major players in the United States and Canada will augment regional market expansion. In the near future, these nations are anticipated to be the market's regional revenue growth drivers.

In the next couple of years, the Asia-Pacific industry for confidential computing is expected to experience the highest CAGR due to the increased allocation of funds to AI, IT, ML, AR, IoT, and connected devices. In countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan, the demand for confidential computing tools in the BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, and government & public sectors will bolster the development of the industry in the region.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Confidential Computing market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global Confidential Computing market include;

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Ovh SAS

fortanix

Intel Corporation

Alibaba Cloud

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Google LLC.

The global Confidential Computing market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Services

Software

By Vertical

BFSI

IT &Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Application

Data Security

Secure Enclaves

Pellucidity Between Users

Others

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is confidential computing?

Confidential computing is a method that helps in data encryption and storage for both a firm and an individual, thereby securing their sensitive data.

Which key factors will influence global confidential computing market growth over 2023-2030?

The global confidential computing market growth can be owing to confidential computing offering a secured environment and protecting the confidential information of the end-users and this can help firms as well as end-users in securing the data privacy and abiding by the government laws.

What will be the value of the global confidential computing industry during 2023-2030?

According to a study, the global confidential computing industry size was $10 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $19 billion by the end of 2030.

Which region will record the highest rate of growth in the confidential computing industry globally?

The Asia-Pacific confidential computing industry is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecasting timeline owing to the surge in the allocation of funds in AI, IT, ML, AR, IoT, and connected devices. Growing demand for confidential computing tools in the BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, and government & public sectors in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan will embellish the growth of the industry in the region.

What can be expected from the global confidential computing market report?

The confidential computing market report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. It also includes cash flow analysis, profit ratio analysis, market basket analysis, market attractiveness analysis, sentiment analysis, PESTEL analysis, trend analysis, SWOT analysis, trade area analysis, demand & supply analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, and value chain analysis.

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

