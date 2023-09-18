Global Rechargeable Tires Market Aims for Remarkable Growth, Targeting USD 162.88 Million by 2032 at 5% CAGR - The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 100 million in 2022 global rechargeable tires market will reach USD 162.88 million by 2032. The rechargeable tires market will expand due to an increase in demand for smart cars in developing nations driven by increased disposable income and fuel prices. Rechargeable tires have a self-regenerating mechanism which extends their lifespan, improves fuel efficiency, and engine performance, making them highly sustainable and environmentally friendly. The integration of rechargeable tires as an aftersales service by market participants is encouraged by government subsidies and incentives offered for their adoption to both the producers and consumers. Furthermore, the rechargeable tire market is expanding due to the developing economies' increased demand for cars, which is being met by their correspondingly rising production capacity. The increasing production and demand for electric vehicles will also augment the global rechargeable tires market growth.



Request to Download Sample Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13704



Report Coverage Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 100 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 162.88 Million CAGR 5% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Type and Application Drivers The increasing demand for fuel-efficient automobile technologies Opportunities The increasing research and development Restraints Very few market players are engaged in the rechargeable tires market

Key Insight of the Global Rechargeable Tires Market



Asia Pacific is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The demand for cars in the area is rising due to the region's growing population and rising per capita income. The existence of significant firms in the market satisfies local customer demand. The market would benefit from the increased focus on adopting sustainable mobility solutions. The regional market for rechargeable tyres will expand due to the rising demand for electric vehicles. China currently dominates the market with the biggest consumption and manufacturing of electric vehicles. Rechargeable tyres have a high chance of being adopted by the local market, leading to future market growth.



In 2022, the pneumatic tires segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 54 million.



The type segment is divided into pneumatic tires, run-flat tires and non-pneumatic tires. In 2022, the pneumatic tires segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 54 million.



In 2022, the passenger cars segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 58 million.



The application segment is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In 2022, the passenger cars segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 58 million.



Advancement in market



March 2021 – In Northern and Central Europe, Volvo Cars' pure electric versions come with standard Recharge tyres for year-round use rather than summer tyres. The all-year tyres are capable of handling mild winters. The goal is to make consumers' lives easier by avoiding the inconvenience of tyre changes twice a year. Additionally, there are some environmental benefits. Volvo claims its low rolling resistance Recharge tyres are the first tires for year-round use to achieve A-class energy efficiency. They are up to 8% more effective than winter tyres.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13704



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising demand for automobile innovations that use less fuel.



Consumer demand in developing countries is being driven by a rising population and increased disposable income. However, the growing worries about carbon emissions from vehicles powered by fossil fuels have encouraged the development of green, sustainable, and fuel-efficient mobility solutions. Market participants, consumers, and governmental organizations support and promote the adoption of environmentally friendly mobility options like rechargeable tires. These tires are resilient, light, and environmentally friendly. They enhance fuel economy and engine performance. They also lessen the need for routine tire repair, which lowers maintenance costs. Since rechargeable tires are perfect for EV and electric-hybrid vehicles, the rising demand and production of electric vehicles will also boost the global market for them. Therefore, the demand for rechargeable tires will drive the automotive industry's growing need for fuel-efficient technologies.



Restraint: The market for rechargeable tires has very few participants.



Rechargeable tires are a novel idea. There aren't many people working on new tire research and development. The technology is still being evaluated to find bugs and fix them to be used more widely on the international market. Fewer original equipment manufacturers produce rechargeable tires. Therefore, the lack of rechargeable tire producers, makers, and developers will limit the market's expansion.



Opportunity: Increased investment in research & development



Given the rapid rate of climate change, a growing emphasis has been placed on creating environmentally friendly and sustainable mobility options. As a result, key industry companies are investing significantly in creating sustainable and fuel-efficient mobility solutions. Governments are also supporting the creation and development of these technologies. Consumers are becoming more aware of climate change, driving up demand for fuel-efficient technologies in the car industry. Therefore, during the projected period, industry participants would benefit greatly from the growing research and development in the market for rechargeable tires.



Challenge: The presence of competing fuel-efficient technologies.



The growing concerns of climate change have shifted the focus towards developing environmentally friendly and sustainable mobility solutions. The increasing research and development have led to several innovations and technological advancements like the development of electric vehicles, VVT & start-stop systems, battery swapping systems, etc., and rechargeable tires. Alternative sustainable mobility solutions are garnering more attention from market participants, given their faster results and greater adoption. Therefore, the competing alternative solutions will challenge the global rechargeable tires market's growth.



Procure Complete Research Report- https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13704/single



Some of the major players operating in the global rechargeable tires market are:



• Bridgestone Corporation

• Continental AG

• Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

• Hankook Tire Technology Co. Ltd.

• Michelin

• Nexen Tire Corporation

• Pirelli

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Toyo Tire and Rubber Co. Ltd.

• Yokohama Rubber Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Pneumatic Tires

• Run-Flat Tires

• Non-Pneumatic Tires



By Application



• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13704



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com