AiViva Biopharma Appoints Lester J. Kaplan, PhD to the Board of Directors

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiViva Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies to address major unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lester J. Kaplan, PhD to its board of directors. Dr. Kaplan served as the Executive Vice President and President, Research & Development and Global Botox, and a board member of Allergan. During his tenure heading Allergan's R&D function, more than 20 major pharmaceutical products and new indications were approved by the FDA, the European Union, Japan and major Ministries of Health around the world.



Dr. Kaplan serves as a director of Nicox Inc. which acquired Aciex Therapeutics, Inc. in 2014 when he was Executive Chair. He is an independent board member of Beacon Therapeutics. Dr. Kaplan has served on the boards Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Acucela Inc., Altheos (Executive Chair), Neurotech, Oculex and National Neurovision Research Institute (FFB). He is a former trustee of the Keck Graduate Institute and former member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Bay City Capital. Dr. Kaplan received his PhD in organic chemistry from UCLA.

“I am excited to join the board of AiViva Biopharma and work with the management team to maximize the potential of their IP and promising development pipeline as they embark on the next phase of growth. The team has come a long way in a very short timeframe to increase their value across their portfolio,” said Dr. Kaplan.

“I am honored and excited to welcome Dr. Kaplan to the board of directors. Dr. Kaplan’s long history of leadership and deep experience in drug development will be invaluable to AiViva BioPharma,” said Diane Tang-Liu, PhD, President and CEO of AiViva.

About AiViva Biopharma, Inc.