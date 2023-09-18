Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size ($ 163486.28 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 4.9% CAGR) - which is Booming Strong Growth in the Globe till 2030

PUNE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Ocean Freight Forwarding Market” with analysis of such parameters i.e. industry growth drivers, supply and demand, risks, market attractiveness, annual growth comparison, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model. Ocean Freight Forwarding Market report gives inside and out audit of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for Market Players. | No. of pages: 125 Report which offers an in-depth study Grounded on Applications (Agricultural,Automotive,Beverage,Electronic,Others), and Types (Full Container Load (FCL),Less-than Container Load (LCL)) and expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030)

List of Top Key Players in Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Report Are:

The survey describes the qualities of the entire company based on industry-wide analysis.

Kerry Logistics

Agility Logistics

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Hellmann

Damco

CEVA Logistics

Hitachi Transport

GEODIS

DSV

DB Schenker Logistics

Logwin

DHL Group

KWE

Yusen Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

Panalpina

Pantos Logistics

Nippon Express

Sankyu

C.H.Robinson

The global Ocean Freight Forwarding market size was valued at USD 122729.93 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, reaching USD 163486.28 million by 2030.



The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Ocean Freight Forwarding market covering all its essential aspects.



For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.



In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

Based on Product Type, this report shows the creation, income, cost, piece of the pie, and development pace of each kind, principally split into:



Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than Container Load (LCL)



On the Basis of the End-User/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate:



Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

Some Points from TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

1.1 Market Definition and Statistical Scope of Ocean Freight Forwarding

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.2.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Segment by Type

1.2.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Segment by Application

1.3 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.3.1 Research Methodology

1.3.2 Research Process

1.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.3.4 Base Year

1.3.5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Overview

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2030)

2.1.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2030)

2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary

2.3 Global Market Size by Region

3 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.3 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Average Price by Manufacturers

3.5 Manufacturers Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.6.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Rate

3.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Ocean Freight Forwarding Players Market Share by Revenue

3.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry Chain Analysis

4.2 Market Overview and Market Concentration Analysis of Key Raw Materials

4.3 Midstream Market Analysis

4.4 Downstream Customer Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market

5.1 Key Development Trends

5.2 Driving Factors

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Market Restraints

5.5 Industry News

5.5.1 New Product Developments

5.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5.3 Expansions

5.5.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts

5.6 Industry Policies

6 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)

6.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales Market Share by Type

6.3 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Type

6.4 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Price by Type

7 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Application)

7.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Sales by Application

7.3 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (M USD) by Application

7.4 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales Growth Rate by Application

8 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by Region

8.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales by Region

8.1.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales by Region

8.1.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales Market Share by Region

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales by Country

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales by Region

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.5 South America

8.5.1 South America Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales by Country

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Columbia

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Middle East and Africa Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales by Region

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.4 Egypt

8.6.5 Nigeria

8.6.6 South Africa

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Forecast

10.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Forecast by Region

10.2.1 North America Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.2 Europe Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.3 Asia Pacific Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Forecast by Region

10.2.4 South America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Forecast by Country

10.2.5 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of Ocean Freight Forwarding by Country

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application

11.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Forecast by Type

11.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ocean Freight Forwarding by Type

11.1.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Forecast by Type

11.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Ocean Freight Forwarding by Type

11.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Forecast by Application

11.2.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application

11.2.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (M USD) Forecast by Application

Continue…………

