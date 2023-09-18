Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market 2023-2030: High Pressure Processing Toll Processors Gain Traction as a Cost-Effective Growth Avenue

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market by Orientation, Vessel Volume, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 858.44 million in 2022, USD 967.35 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.81% to reach USD 2,251.70 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

This research report categorizes the Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Orientation, the market is studied across Horizontal HPP Equipment and Vertical HPP Equipment. The Horizontal HPP Equipment commanded the largest market share of 77.21% in 2022, followed by Vertical HPP Equipment.

Based on Vessel Volume, the market is studied across 100l to 250l, 250l to 500l, Less Than 100l, and More Than 500l. The 100l to 250l commanded the largest market share of 42.17% in 2022, followed by 250l to 500l.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Fruits & Vegetables, Juices & Beverages, Meat, and Seafood. The Juices & Beverages commanded the largest market share of 32.35% in 2022, followed by Meat.

Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 38.34% in 2022, followed by the Americas.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Extend Product Shelf Life and Eliminate the Use of Preservatives and Additives

Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods

Increased Production of Ready-to-Cook Meat

Restraints

Regulatory Constraints

Opportunities

Government Support and Assistance towards Developing Food Preservation Technologies

Growth in the Usage of HPP Toll Processors

Challenges

Investment Burden and Operating Costs

Energy Consumption in HPP Equipment

Competitive Portfolio

American Pasteurization Company

BAO TOU Kefa High-Pressure Technology Co., Ltd.

Chic Group

EXDIN solutions

Hiperbaric, S.A.

Hydrolock Company

JBT Corporation

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Lineage Logistics LLC

MULTIVAC Group

Stansted Fluid Power Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Universal Pure LLC



