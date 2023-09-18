Global Direct Selling Market 2023-2027: Rising Demand for Health and Wellness Products Drives Direct Selling Market

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Direct Selling Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The direct selling market is expected to see an increase of USD 78.81 million between 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.04%.

Market Analysis: The analysis indicates the market is being propelled by a rapid rise in social media engagement, increasing demand for health and wellness products, and a growing preference for organic and natural products.

Segmentation:

By Type: Single-level marketing

Multi-level marketing By Product: Health and wellness

Cosmetics and personal care

Household goods and durables

Others By Geographical Landscape: APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends:

Emphasis on providing a personalized customer experience.

Growing focus on ethical business practices.

Market expansion into emerging regions.

Vendor Analysis:

The report covers around 25 major vendors in the direct selling industry.

Some of the prominent players include Amway Corp., Herbalife International of America Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., and Tupperware Brands Corp., among others.

The aim is to help businesses strengthen their market position.

Research Methodology:

The report is a result of rigorous research, combining both primary and secondary data sources.

It provides a comprehensive market and vendor landscape analysis.

The study used both qualitative and quantitative research to predict market growth.

Key Insights:

One significant trend in the market is a growing emphasis on personalizing the customer experience.

The quick adoption and growth of social media are major drivers for the market.

The report includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors to help companies understand the market dynamics better.

Executive Summary:

The report recognizes leading players like Amway Corp., ATOMY Co. Ltd., BELCORP CORPORATE SERVICES S.A.C, and others as pivotal contributors to the global direct selling landscape.

A notable observation is the growing trend towards personalized customer experiences.

The prevalent growth in social media platforms plays a crucial role in driving this market.

Companies Highlighted:

The report focuses on several key players in the direct selling domain, including but not limited to:

ATOMY Co. Ltd.

BELCORP CORPORATE SERVICES S.A.C

BETTERWARE DE MEXICO S.A.P.I. DE C.V

DXN Holdings Bhd

eXp World Holdings Inc.

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

Medifast Inc.

Natura and Co Holding SA

Netmarble Corp.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

PM International AG

Primerica Inc.

Scentsy GB PTY Ltd.

Telecom Plus PLC

Tupperware Brands Corp.

USANA Health Science Inc.

Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG

In summary, the direct selling market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, driven mainly by technological advancements like the surge in social media, and changing consumer preferences towards health, wellness, and organic products.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzb56f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.