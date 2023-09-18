Rising Demand for Efficient Drug Discovery Techniques Boosts Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Purification And Isolation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Technology, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein purification and isolation market is expected to witness remarkable growth, reaching a projected value of USD 19.08 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.86% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to technological advancements and increasing investments in the development of structure-based drugs, primarily by both private and public research organizations.

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the protein purification and isolation market, including the rising demand for research and development (R&D) categorization in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors, as well as the emergence of novel protein-based therapeutic compounds. Increased funding for R&D from both commercial and public research entities, coupled with an emphasis on structure-based drug discovery, are driving market growth. However, challenges such as high purification device costs and a shortage of skilled professionals are impeding market expansion.

Key Market Drivers:

Advancements in Drug Discovery: The need for accurate discovery of novel ligands and the rapid production of purification kits is driving market growth. The desire for more advanced techniques for reliable protein molecule identification and purification, with minimal contaminants, is on the rise. Efficiency and Speed: Rapid purification kits are becoming essential to shorten the purification and isolation process while maintaining efficacy. Affinity tags, which enable efficient one-step purification, are commonly used for protein isolation. COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains and funding availability, impacting the protein purification and isolation market. However, increased government investment in R&D is aiding market recovery.

Market Segmentation:

Product: Consumables dominated the market, with a revenue share of over 61.39% in 2022, and are expected to continue growing due to high usage in cell lysis and increased commercialization of advanced resins. Technology: Chromatography was the leading segment in 2022, with a revenue share of over 29.16%, thanks to its wide product range, superior results in complex protein purification, and reliability. Application: Drug screening is expected to be the fastest-growing application, with a CAGR of 11.61%, driven by its high efficacy and increased R&D investments for novel drug screening. End-Use: Hospitals are projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of protein purification techniques. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market in 2022 (47.20% revenue share) due to established research infrastructure, the presence of major players, and technological advancements. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR, driven by economic stability, growth in contract research organizations (CROs), and R&D activities.

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Promega Corporation

GE Healthcare

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Abcam plc

Danaher

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increase In Investment In Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological R&D

3.2.1.2. Growing Need For More Accurate And Rapid Purification Kits

3.2.1.3. Technological Advancements In Protein Purification And Isolation Techniques

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost Of Purification Instruments And Lack Of Skilled Professionals Industry Analysis Tools

3.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.4. PESTEL Analysis

3.2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Products Business Analysis



Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis



Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis



Chapter 7 End Use Business Analysis

Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji9u6w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment