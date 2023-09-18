Comic Book Market Size to Hit USD 22.37 Billion by 2030 | 160 Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global comic book market size was valued at USD 15.35 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 16.05 billion in 2023 to USD 22.37 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period.

The demand for books with attractive graphics and engaging stories to illustrate the content is has risen steadily in recent years. This factor has boosted the popularity of comic books across the world. Comics help readers improve their creativity, vocabulary, and build a strong value system by delivering a positive message. These books are published in a wide range of genres, such as fantasy, romance, noir, science, and others.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Global Comic Book Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/comic-book-market-103903

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the comic book market are Marvel Entertainment, LLC (U.S.), Dark Horse Media, LLC (U.S.), Image Comics (U.S.), DC Entertainment (U.S.), Archie Comics (U.S.), IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Akita Publishing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Futabasha Publishers Ltd. (Japan), Rebellion (U.K), DMG Entertainment (U.S.), and more.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.85% 2030 Value Projection USD 22.37 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 15.35 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By End-user

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Comic Book Market Growth Drivers Rising Popularity of Comic Events to Aid Market Growth Adoption of Digital Technology to Fuel Consumption of Comic Content

Report Coverage:

The global market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry and highlights key areas, such as end-users, key companies, and top product types. In addition, the report offers valuable inputs about the current market trends and focuses on top industry developments. This report also covers many factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Number of Comic Events and Conventions to Aid Market Growth

Comic events, such as the Comic-Con have positively influenced the sales of comics. For instance, data issued by the San Diego Convention Center in 2021 reveals that more than 150,000 attendees attended the New York Comic-Con event, whereas the Japan Comiket event saw around 111,000 attendees. Events like these will help the comic book market share grow.

However, the growing availability of substitutes, such as audiobooks might hinder the market progress.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Due to Expansion of Japanese Anime Industry

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market and is expected to dominate the market in the future as well. Japan’s anime industry is expanding at a considerable pace due to the growing domestic and international readership. For example, in 2018, the Japanese anime market experienced a 15.1% growth rate, according to the Association of Japanese Animation. These aspects will enhance the regional market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/comic-book-market-103903

COVID-19 Impact:

Rise In The Adoption Of Books, Mobile Apps, And Comics Propelled Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak played a key role in significantly increasing online activities among the global population. This scenario compelled more people to read books on different online platforms during their leisure time. According to data published by Live Mint in March 2020, the lockdown and movement restrictions imposed by governments during the COVID-19 pandemic forced individuals to stay indoors. This led to a notable rise in the adoption of books, mobile apps, and comics, further enhancing the comic book market growth.

What are the factors driving applications of the Comic Book Market?

Pop Culture Influence : Comic books have a significant impact on pop culture, with characters like Spider-Man, Batman, and the Avengers becoming household names. The success of comic book adaptations in movies, TV series, and merchandise fuels interest in the original source material.

: Comic books have a significant impact on pop culture, with characters like Spider-Man, Batman, and the Avengers becoming household names. The success of comic book adaptations in movies, TV series, and merchandise fuels interest in the original source material. Film and TV Adaptations : The proliferation of comic book adaptations in the entertainment industry, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has led to increased demand for comic books. Fans often turn to the source material to delve deeper into the stories and characters.

: The proliferation of comic book adaptations in the entertainment industry, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has led to increased demand for comic books. Fans often turn to the source material to delve deeper into the stories and characters. Collectibility : Comic books are collectible items, and many enthusiasts consider them valuable investments. Rare and vintage comics can command high prices, attracting collectors and investors looking for potential financial gains.

: Comic books are collectible items, and many enthusiasts consider them valuable investments. Rare and vintage comics can command high prices, attracting collectors and investors looking for potential financial gains. Conventions and Fandom : Comic conventions like Comic-Con provide a platform for fans to connect, buy, sell, and trade comics. These events foster a sense of community and keep the market vibrant.

: Comic conventions like Comic-Con provide a platform for fans to connect, buy, sell, and trade comics. These events foster a sense of community and keep the market vibrant. Diversity and Inclusivity : The industry has become more diverse and inclusive, featuring characters from various backgrounds and perspectives. This broadens the appeal of comic books to a wider audience.

: The industry has become more diverse and inclusive, featuring characters from various backgrounds and perspectives. This broadens the appeal of comic books to a wider audience. Digital Distribution : The availability of comics in digital formats has made them more accessible to a global audience. Readers can now easily purchase and read comics on various devices, expanding the market beyond traditional print media.

: The availability of comics in digital formats has made them more accessible to a global audience. Readers can now easily purchase and read comics on various devices, expanding the market beyond traditional print media. Independent and Small Publishers : Independent and small comic book publishers have gained prominence, producing innovative and diverse content that attracts niche audiences and collectors.

: Independent and small comic book publishers have gained prominence, producing innovative and diverse content that attracts niche audiences and collectors. Storytelling and Artistry : Comics often push the boundaries of storytelling and art, appealing to those interested in visual storytelling and graphic artistry.

: Comics often push the boundaries of storytelling and art, appealing to those interested in visual storytelling and graphic artistry. Nostalgia : Many readers have a nostalgic connection to comic books, often revisiting or introducing them to new generations, thereby sustaining interest in the medium.

: Many readers have a nostalgic connection to comic books, often revisiting or introducing them to new generations, thereby sustaining interest in the medium. Cross-Media Marketing: Comic book publishers often collaborate with other industries, such as video games and merchandise, to cross-promote their characters and stories.

Segmentation:

Rising Trend of Comic Collection to Boost Demand for Physical Comics

Based on product type, the market is divided into physical comics and digital comics. The physical comics segment is predicted to dominate the comic book market share due to their tactile experience, easy availability, and affordable prices. Another advantage of these comics is that they are extremely popular among comic book collectors as they can invest in them and even sell them for a profit.

Rising Popularity of Comics among Adults to Boost Market Growth

In terms of end-user, the market is divided into kids and adults. The adults segment is anticipated to capture a major market share during the forecast period. Adults with a hobby of reading manga can drastically improve their creativity, helping them boost their mental and physical health. Rising population of adults are turning comic collectors as they read and collect several unique and rare comic magazines and books. They purchase many copies of new books and sell them at a higher price to make profit. This will improve the demand for comics among adults.

Online Platforms to Attract More Customers Due to Their Convenience

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into book stores, comic stores, online stores, and others. The online distribution channel segment is set to capture a sizeable market share during the forecast timeframe.

Various options, such as home delivery and online buying, and online buying & store pickup are becoming quite popular among consumers as they can save a lot of time and energy. These factors are expected to boost the preference for online comic book platforms among customers.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/comic-book-market-103903

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Enter Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships To Fuel Industry Growth

Some of the top market players are focusing on introducing new superhero characters, helping them attract more customers and boost their product sales. It also helps these companies expand their product portfolios and target new fan bases. For example, in August 2022, Marvel introduced a new hero, Anna Ameyama, with a new infinity comic, T.E.S.T. Kitchen. The comic includes a recipe in every issue. These efforts will help the market grow.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Comic Book Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Physical Comic Digital Comic By End-User (Value) Kids Adults By Distribution Channel (Value) Book Stores Comic Stores Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/comic-book-market-103903

Notable Industry Development:

August 2022: Dark Horse Media extended its partnership with Netflix by continuing to provide a first look of its IP for both films and series. The popularity of comics is rising steadily as Dark Horse comics are being adapted into Netflix series and movies.

FAQs

How big is the Comic Book Market?

Comic Book Market size was USD 15.35 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 22.37 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Comic Book Market growing?

The Comic Book Market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

Read Related Insights:

Webcomics Market to Hit USD 11.12 Billion by 2028 | Industry to Generate 6.1% CAGR during (2021-2028)

Board Games Market Size Worth USD 26.04 Billion by 2030 | Board Games Industry Expected CAGR 10.36%

Video Games Market Soars to New Heights in 2023 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment