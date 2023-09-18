Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Size to Surpass USD 10.19 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6%

Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Computed Tomography (CT) scanners market size was valued at USD 6.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 6.95 billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach USD 10.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases and the developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries are the major factors responsible for the growing demand for CT scanners.

Computed tomography is a medical imaging system widely used in healthcare facilities for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, orthopaedic, and neurology diseases are set to increase the demand for scanners.







Key Industry Development

March 2023: Canon Medical announced the launch of the new 80/160-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner Aquilion Serve at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR). It allows the simultaneous previews of axial, lateral, and AP views.





Key Takeaways:

The growth of the CT scanners market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the technological advancements in CT scanners.

The key players in the CT scanners market are Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and Hitachi Healthcare.

These companies are investing in research and development, new product development, and mergers and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

The CT scanners market is facing some challenges, such as the high cost of CT scanners, the lack of trained personnel, and the increasing regulation of medical devices.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Major players in the computed tomography (CT) scanners market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Neusoft Medical Systems (China), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan).





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 10.19 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 6.62 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 290





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Cases Of Chronic Disorders To Drive Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is anticipated to drive the Computed Tomography (CT) scanners market growth. The increasing demand for the diagnosis of chronic diseases along with the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are some of the factors responsible for the demand for such scanners. The rapid development of hospital and healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries is set to drive the demand for the scanners.

However, high maintenance and installation costs of the scanners are expected to hamper the market growth for Computed Tomography (CT) scanners.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

By Technology

High Slice

Mid Slice

Low Slice

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

By Application

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Neurology

Others

By Modality

O-arms

C-arms

By End-User

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Low Slice Segment Dominated Due to Increasing Usage of These Scanners

Based on technology, the market is divided into high-slice, mid-slice, low-slice, and Cone cone-beam computed Tomography (CBCT). The low-slice segment dominated in the year 2022 due to the increasing use of these scanners in developing countries.

Oncology Segment Held Dominant Share As It Is Widely Used To Detect The Tumors

By application, the market is classified into orthopaedics, cardiovascular, oncology, neurology, and others. The oncology segment dominated the segment in 2022 and is also set to register a high CAGR as scanners are widely used for the detection of tumours and other cancer medical abnormalities.

O Arm Segment Held Dominant Share Due To High Adoption

By modality, the market is classified into the O arm and the C arm. The O arm segment dominated the segment in 2022 due to the increasing volume of CT scan procedures, rising adoption of innovative products, and new product launches.

ASCs Held Dominant Share Due To Well-Established Healthcare Sector

By end-user, the market is classified into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), diagnostic imaging centres, and others. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) dominated the segment in 2022 due to the well-established healthcare sector.





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Held The Largest Share Due To Strong Need For Advanced Diagnostic Systems

Asia Pacific led the Computed Tomography (CT) scanners market share due to the increasing number of chronic diseases, the developing healthcare sector, and a strong need for advanced diagnostic systems in diagnostic centres. The market is valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2022.

North America market held the second-largest regional market in 2022 due to a large pool of patients undergoing diagnostic imaging procedures.





Competitive Landscape

Robust Product Portfolios And New Product Launches To Offer Competitive Edge

The market has Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation as its leading players. This owing to the robust product portfolios, new product launches, a strong brand image, and a wide distribution network in many countries by these market players. These players held 65-70% of the market share in the year 2022.





FAQ’s

How Big Is The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market?

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market size is USD 6.95 Billion in 2023.

How Fast is the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Growing?

The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





