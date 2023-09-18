Sterile Units Market revenue to hit USD 393 Million by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sterile Units Market size is projected to expand at ~ 7 % CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 393 Million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 215 Million in the year 2022. The increasing investment in the healthcare as well as pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors is responsible for propelling sterile processing companies to develop mobile sterile processing solutions as they are necessary to maintain the healthcare facilities' quality and efficiency at times when central sterile services departments in the hospitals are shut down owing to the malfunctioning of the existing sterile units, or in case of renovations, construction, or any other maintenance activity taking place in the establishment. Therefore, with the expanding healthcare sector, the market is also expected to grow exponentially in the projected period.

Global Mobile Sterile Units Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel the highest growth

Hospitals segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Boost Market Growth

The growth of the global mobile sterile units in the projected period can be attributed to the radically increasing pool of patients as well as the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide. As per findings, worldwide, more than 230 million people undergo surgery each year, and the number is increasing annually. Moreover, the growing concern about chronic diseases, especially among the middle-aged and geriatric population, is expected to propel the establishment of more hospitals and clinics, resulting in a growing concern about "healthcare-associated infections" (HCAIs). It was found that nearly 20% of American people had several chronic illnesses in 2018 (source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). All these factors, as a result, are predicted to boost market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Mobile Sterile Units Market: Regional Overview

The global mobile sterile units market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Prospering Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth in the North American Region

The mobile sterile units market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in the region in the projected period can be attributed majorly to the persistently rising spending on the healthcare sector by the government institutions, which is leading to rising innovations and demand for better healthcare facilities in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of hospitals as well as the burgeoning pool of patients, along with the growing number of admissions and surgeries, are expected to further elevate regional market growth. There were almost 6,093 hospitals in the United States in 2022. Furthermore, it was found that there were nearly 1,642, 932, and 895 active ambulatory surgery centers in California, Texas, and Florida in the same year.

Expanding Pool of Patients to Drive Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

The mobile sterile units market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in the region in the projected period can be attributed majorly to the escalating healthcare sector as well as the rising pool of patients, especially the elderly population and medical tourists in the region. It was found that according to the 2021 edition of CEOWORLD magazine's Health Care Index, South Korea's healthcare system was rated as the best worldwide. Moreover, shifting demographics, rising incomes of the middle-class population, flourishing medical tourism, rising consumer expectations, and technological innovations are responsible for the growing demand for safe and infectious-free medical care through the change in healthcare delivery and management in the region. This, as a result, is also projected to elevate regional market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Mobile Sterile Units, Segmentation by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

The hospital segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment in the projected period can be attributed to the rapidly increasing volume of patients around the world owing to the increasing number of health-related problems and the widespread nature of various diseases. It was found that, in the year 2019, there were more than 36.1 million hospital admissions in the United States. Moreover, the growing burden of diseases worldwide as well as the increasing establishment of hospitals to provide better healthcare services are expected to further elevate segment growth in the upcoming years. It is observed that each year at least 5 million Americans have some kind of surgery.

Global Mobile Sterile Units, Segmentation by Type

Cold Sterilizers

Steam Sterilizers

Gaseous Sterilizers

Ultraviolet Sterilizers

Others

The cold sterilizers segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment in the projected period include the increasing footfall of patients in dental clinics owing to the increasing cases of tooth decay, abscess, impacted tooth, malocclusion, and various other tooth injuries oral health & gum-related complications. It was found that in the United States, ~65% of adults aged 18−64 had a dental visit in 2019.

Several medical practitioners, especially in dental settings choose the cold chemical sterilization method. Therefore, the growing utilization of cold sterilizers for cleaning and sanitizing thermosensitive devices as well as medical and surgical equipment, and sensitive dental instruments is projected to propel the segment growth.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global mobile sterile units market that are profiled by Research Nester are Steris Corporation, Benchmark Scientific Inc., Astell Scientific Ltd., Getinge AB, Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Belimed AG, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., Systec GmbH, Priorclave Ltd., LTE Scientific Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Mobile Sterile Units Market

Steris Corporation an Irish-domiciled medical equipment company launched ProKlenz ALIGN Detergent. It is a neutral pH detergent designed for gentle and efficient cleaning of a variety of surfaces.

Astell Scientific Ltd. the leading autoclave manufacturer, introduced the new AstellBio Sink line. This can be utilized for a variety of confinement levels and is a great self-contained, customizable device for any lab wishing to improve its biosafety credentials.

