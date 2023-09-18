Smart Features and Product Differentiation Transform the Ski Poles Industry

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ski Poles Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ski poles market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of USD 179.12 million by 2032, according to a comprehensive new report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and insights into future market expansion trends.

The ski poles industry is undergoing continuous technological advancements, with cutting-edge features enabling end-users to stay connected and enjoy waterproof smart grips, Bluetooth connectivity, and ergonomic designs. The presence of OLED screens further enhances the skiing experience.

In addition to technological advancements, the market is characterized by various trends, including product differentiation strategies and a growing focus on mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2022, renowned Austrian sporting goods producer Head collaborated with Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer Porsche to introduce their first collection of winter sports equipment. This collaboration resulted in the Porsche 8 Series, a handcrafted, high-performance ski designed for both on and off-piste experiences, delivering an unparalleled sensation on the snow.

Major players in the ski poles industry are diversifying their product offerings to attract a larger customer base. In October 2020, SWIX unveiled the Triac 4.0 Aero, the latest advancement in Nordic racing poles, featuring lightweight construction and improved rigidity. Collaborations and product launches by industry leaders are key drivers of market growth.

Furthermore, leading companies are incorporating Z-pole and smart shaft technology to enhance brand awareness and safety for sports enthusiasts. For example, Black Diamond has prioritized the integration of Z-Pole technology in its ski poles, resulting in more rigid and straight pole joints.

Ski Poles Market Report Highlights

110cm-120cm Segment: This segment is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. The ideal height range for these ski poles caters to participants ranging from 5 ft. 2 in. to 5 ft. 10 in., aligning with the average height of participants and driving demand in this market. Alpine Skiing Segment: This segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market. Alpine skiers rely on ski poles to enhance momentum and assist in controlling their upper bodies during turn initiation. Asia-Pacific Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to achieve the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the projected period. Factors driving this growth include increasing skier involvement rates, expanding skiing programs, growing participation in recreational activities, and the allure of mountainous areas in the region. Global Players: Key global players in the ski poles market include Amer Sports, Fuko Inc., Fischer Sports, Scott Sports SA, Tecnica Group, Burton Corporation, and the United States Ski Pole Company (USSPC).

Segmentation by Product Type, Application, and Region:

Ski Poles, Product Type (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

100 cm - 110 cm

110 cm - 120 cm

120 cm - 130 cm

Other

Ski Poles, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Alpine Skiing

Freestyle Skiing

Cross-country Skiing

Ski Poles, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Malaysia

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



Key Report Attributes:

No. of Pages: 115

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $131.42 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032: $179.12 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 3.5%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

Amer Sports Corporation

Decathlon America LLC

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd

Cheong Sing Investment Ltd.

Fuko Inc.

Fischer Sports GmbH

Groupe Rossignol

Icelantic LLC

Loyal Composite Co. Ltd.

LEKI Lenhart GmbH

Ningbo Eastdragon Hardware Co. Ltd.

Scott Sports SA

Tecnica Group S.p.A.

The Burton Corporation

United States Ski Pole Company (USSPC)

