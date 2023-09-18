LGI Homes Expands Terrata Homes Presence with the Opening of Bella Terra in the Tampa Market

HUDSON, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling its newest community in the Tampa, FL. market, Bella Terra. This brand-new neighborhood offers homebuyers a variety of new, estate homes with spacious layouts and high-end interior finishes, all situated on at least 2-acres.



Located just south of Spring Hill in Hudson, Bella Terra is surrounded by native trees, lush greenery and a serene environment creating a sanctuary where residents can relax and recharge. Here, homeowners escape the confines of traditional neighborhoods and embrace the freedom of expansive acreage lots. From the gated entrance and the sprawling acreage homesites to the six miles of horse trails that intertwine throughout the natural landscape, Bella Terra sets the bar for a new standard of living.

Terrata Homes at Bella Terra is offering a lineup of five new home designs from the Craftsman Collection that have been carefully curated to fit the desires of today’s homebuyer. Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, all five home designs showcase state-of-the-art interior upgrades and functional, spacious layouts. This collection ranges in size from 2,642 square feet to 4,023 square feet. Well-crafted floor plans with up to four bedrooms and four bathrooms featuring desirable additional spaces such as game rooms, media rooms, spacious master suites, and covered outdoor living areas available within the community. Each new home comes outfitted with a host of designer upgrades including a full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful light fixtures, blinds throughout, finished garages with epoxy flooring and covered outdoor kitchens.

Bella Terra offers the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience. With easy access to US-19 and the Suncoast Parkway, residents are just a short drive to some of the area’s best beaches and the top shopping, dining and employment opportunities that Tampa has to offer.

New homes at Bella Terra start in the $670s with move-in ready opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this incredible community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 960-5061 ext 665 or visit TerrataHomes.com/BellaTerra.

