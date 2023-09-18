CN Police Services Mobilizing for Rail Safety Week 2023 Be Rail Smart: Stop, Look, Listen, Live

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today launched its annual Rail Safety Week awareness campaign. The Company joins groups across North America to raise awareness of the danger of unsafe behaviour around railway property.



From September 18-24, CN Police Service (CNPS), along with many CN employees, will share important rail safety messages in communities across CN’s network to help prevent accidents and injuries.

“For more than a century, our railways have connected communities across North America and linked our countries to the rest of the world. As a vital part of our daily lives, everyone is responsible for rail safety, which is why CN wants you to get involved and help us save lives. We encourage you to remind your loved ones, neighbours, and communities about the critical importance of being safe around rail property; you could help save a life.”

- Stephen Covey, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer at CN



In North America, there are 2,000 crossing accidents and 1,000 trespassing incidents on average each year. In 2022 alone, there were 2,194 rail crossing collisions reported in the US. That resulted in 274 fatalities and 658 injuries. For Canada, 232 crossing and trespassing incidents resulted in 66 fatalities and 43 serious injuries.

Rail Safety is a Shared Responsibility

Together with cities, towns and Indigenous communities, CN promotes the rail safety message everywhere we operate. In 2022, over 270 communities across our network signed resolutions or proclamations officially recognizing Rail Safety Week and its significance. For 20 years, the Company has promoted safe behaviour around rails and trains. We need the help of the communities we serve, schools and our partners. Increased education about rail crossing safety and the dangers of trespassing helps keep everyone safe.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of incidents along CN’s network, which spans eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of the need for rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

