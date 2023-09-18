Global Polyolefin Elastomer Market, 2023-2030: Market Resilience Tested: How Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Impact Polyolefin Elastomer Producers

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyolefin Elastomer Market, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyolefin elastomer market is expected to witness substantial growth due to its versatile applications across various industries. Polyolefin elastomers are derived from olefin monomers and are characterized by their thermoplastic nature, ease of molding into various shapes, and ability to be reshaped. These materials offer lightweight properties along with excellent flexibility, durability, and resistance to solvents, chemicals, moisture, and other environmental factors.

Key Market Dynamics:

1. Growing Demand in the Medical Industry:

There is a rising demand for medical devices like tubes, catheters, masks, and surgical equipment worldwide.

Polyolefin elastomers are preferred in the medical industry due to properties such as easy blending with other polymers, high sterilization, resistance to harsh chemicals, and suitability for patient skin contact.

2. Increasing Automotive Industry Usage:

Polyolefin elastomers find application in various automotive components, including cable insulation, wheel covers, carpet fibers, bumpers, and interior wrapping.

Their use in automotive parts helps reduce vehicle weight, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency.

The global automotive production is steadily increasing, creating significant opportunities for polyolefin elastomer manufacturers.

3. Challenges from Fluctuating Raw Material Prices:

Polyolefin elastomers are derived from crude oil refining, making them sensitive to fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Unbalanced economic conditions leading to fluctuating crude oil prices can hinder the growth of the global polyolefin elastomer market.

Key Features of the Study:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global polyolefin elastomer market, including market size (in US$ Million & Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), with 2022 as the base year.

It offers insights into potential revenue opportunities across different segments, presenting an attractive investment proposition matrix.

The study discusses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

Profiles of key market players are included, featuring company overviews, financial performance, product portfolios, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

The report caters to various stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Polyolefin Elastomer Market, By Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Polymer Modification

Wires and Cables

Medical

Others

Global Polyolefin Elastomer Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

By Sub-region:

Middle East

Africa

Company Profiles:

Mitsui Chemical, Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

RTP Company, Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Siloxane Aggrandize Innovative Industries

Dalmia Polymers LLP

Tricon Energy Inc.

Borealis AG

SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights that can inform decision-making regarding product launches, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2026.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3684.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



