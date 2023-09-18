Rising Demand for Outdoor Spaces Spurs Growth in Stump Grinder Market

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stump Grinder Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Machine Type, By Tooth Length, By End User, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent study has unveiled a promising future for the global stump grinder market, with expectations of reaching a remarkable valuation of USD 134.88 million by 2032.

This insightful report, which delves deep into the current market dynamics and anticipates future growth trends, presents a comprehensive analysis of the burgeoning stump grinder industry.

The surge in demand for pristine outdoor spaces and a heightened focus on safety and risk mitigation associated with tree stumps are among the key factors propelling this market's growth.

Coupled with the accelerating pace of urbanization and infrastructure development, these trends underscore the potential for substantial expansion in the stump grinder market. Notably, market leaders are making strides in technology advancement, fostering the development of cutting-edge stump grinders. These innovations include more durable cutting teeth, pioneering grinding wheel designs, and enhanced cutting systems that facilitate faster and more efficient stump removal, thereby driving market growth.

One such exemplar of industry advancement is BrightView, which recently announced its acquisition of Smith's Tree Care in January 2023. This strategic move positions BrightView as a leading global tree care service provider and expands its reach to a broader customer base, solidifying its expertise in tree care services.

The rapid proliferation of product rental services, spanning both developed and developing economies, is a testament to the growing interest of homeowners, small-scale tree care companies, and landscaping professionals. By offering stump grinder rental services or collaborating with rental firms, businesses can tap into this burgeoning market segment, delivering cost-effective solutions to customers and fortifying revenue streams.

Additionally, the increased wood production, the active involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises, and rising investments by homeowners in house and garden development offer promising avenues for market expansion.

Stump Grinder Market Highlights:

Tow-Behind Stump Grinders Dominate: In 2022, the tow-behind stump grinders segment led the industry market, boasting a significant share. Their cost-effectiveness renders them accessible to users of all sizes. 2.5 to 3 Inches Segment Prevails: The 2.5 to 3 inches segment captured a substantial revenue share in 2022, primarily due to its growing utilization in various residential properties and small commercial areas. Parks on the Rise: The public and private parks segment is poised for the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of public parks and a heightened emphasis on maintaining their aesthetic appeal. North America Reigns Supreme: In 2022, the North America region emerged as the dominant force in the global market, boasting the largest share. This is attributed to significant infrastructure development and a swift adoption of advanced cutting-edge equipment.

The global key market players in the stump grinder industry include Vermeer Corporation, Tracmaster, Wacker Neuson, Green Manufacturing, Carlton Company, Toro Company, MORBARK, Caterpillar, Bandit Industries, JO BEAU, Husqvarna Group, Powertek Equipment, Rayco Manufacturing Inc., Fecon Inc., Decko Inc., Wood Equipment Company, Terek Corporation, DR Power Equipment, and Bluebird Turf Products.

The publisher has meticulously segmented the stump grinder market report based on machine type, tooth length, end use, and region, providing an in-depth understanding of market dynamics and opportunities.

