Menstrual Cup Market to Reach USD 1,593.2 Mn in 2032 Driven By Increased Hygiene and Cost Savings Offered By Reusable Product

Global menstrual cup market size was USD 894.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,593.2 Million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period

The market research report provides comprehensive insights into driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and trends. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, shape, distribution channel, and by regions and countries. Each of the segments are further sub-segmented according to items under each category and particular association. The report contains historical and estimated revenues, as well as revenues for each segment, region, and country for the forecast period spanning 2023–2032.

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, shape, distribution channel, and by regions and countries. Each of the segments are further sub-segmented according to items under each category and particular association. The report is extensive and contains historical and estimated revenues, as well as revenues for each segment, region, and country for the forecast period spanning 2023–2032.





Key Takeaways

accounted for majority revenue share of over 37% in 2022. Among the product type segments in 2022, the reusable menstrual cups segment accounted for majority revenue share and is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period.

accounted for majority revenue share and is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The medical grade silicone segment among the material segments accounted for majority revenue share owing to significantly higher preference among users as a result of being safer, more durable, and for its non-allergenic properties.

among the material segments accounted for majority revenue share owing to significantly higher preference among users as a result of being safer, more durable, and for its non-allergenic properties. In 2022, the bell-shaped segment accounted for maximum revenue share, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Driving Factors

Reusability and Long Lifespan are Key Features Driving Shift in Preference

A menstrual cup is a revolutionary feminine hygiene product designed to be inserted into the vaginal canal, creating a leak-proof seal, and accumulating menstrual blood during a woman's menstrual cycle. These products are typically made from medical-grade silicone, rubber, or elastomer, and serve to provide a sustainable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, and reusable menstrual cups are highly durable, and can last for between six months to 10 years with appropriate care.

Menstrual fluid is collected in the cups rather than being absorbed like occurs in pads and tampons, which reduces risk of leaks and minimizes odor. Menstrual cups can be worn for up to 12 hours, offering long-lasting protection. The two main types of menstrual cups in the market are bell-shaped and V-shaped. Bell-shaped cups are the most common, while the V-shaped cups are designed to accommodate a lower cervix. Both types come in various sizes to cater to different flow levels and body shapes, offering a customizable and sustainable solution for menstruation management.

Environmental Concerns & Need to Reduce Waste Driving Preference for Reusables

Revenue growth of the global menstrual cup market is registering steady incline in revenue growth, and further growth potential is expected to be substantially robust over the forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness regarding sustainability and environmental concerns causing a steady shift towards more eco-friendly menstrual products and cost-effectiveness and long-term savings associated with menstrual cups are attracting an increasing base of consumers. Consumption trends indicate rising preference for reusable, hygienic, and convenient menstrual solutions, and this coupled with advancements in materials and design are enhancing user comfort and performance. Initiatives promoting menstrual hygiene and accessibility are further supporting overall market expansion.

Also, sustainability is a major catch phrase worldwide currently, and rising awareness about environmental sustainability and increasing understanding of benefits of reduced waste, extended wear time, and reduced risk of leaks are supporting adoption to a significant extent.

Cost-Effectiveness and Diverse Product Offerings to Continue Supporting Adoption

The cost-effectiveness of menstrual cups compared to repeated need for purchase of disposable alternatives and the long-term financial savings associated with investing in reusable menstrual cups is driving steady incline in adoption. Innovations in materials, such as medical-grade silicone and TPE (thermoplastic elastomer), have improved the comfort and performance of menstrual cups, and these advancements are attracting users seeking enhanced comfort and durability. Also, introduction of products in different sizes, shapes, and designs is expected to result in reach to a wider consumer base over time. Manufacturers are catering to diverse user preferences, including cups designed for a lower cervix, heavy flow, or beginners, resulting in increased sales and market penetration. In addition, initiatives and educational campaigns focusing on menstrual health and hygiene are positively impacting revenue growth. Furthermore, increased awareness of these products and de-stigmatization of menstruation are factors encouraging more people to consider menstrual cups as a hygienic and reliable menstrual product.

Growth Opportunity

Marketing and Awareness Campaigns and Promotions Can Open Revenue Opportunity

Significantly lucrative opportunities exist for companies to expand their presence and leverage revenues from untapped markets. Marketing campaigns and awareness programs will serve to enhance understanding and product visibility. Developing distribution networks and partnerships in such areas can open up new revenue streams, and exploring online sales channels and e-commerce can provide access to a broader customer base, especially in regions with limited physical retail presence.

Regional Analysis

Demand Steady in Developing Countries But Concept Yet To Catch On In Others

The market for menstrual cups in developed regions such as North America and Europe is significantly more lucrative due to greater awareness of sustainability and menstrual health. Consumers in countries in these regions are increasingly opting for more eco-friendly options and products, and preference for menstrual cups is comparatively higher than that in a number of countries in other regions. Key factors driving preference are cost-effectiveness of products and reduced environmental impact due to reusability. This trend has led to substantial revenue growth as companies cater to this rising demand with offerings of a diverse range of cup and shape options.

However, adoption of menstrual cups in emerging markets such as parts of Asia and Africa is on the rise, but still relatively low compared to that in developed economies. Cultural taboos and limited access to menstrual hygiene education are major factors restraining adoption of products that are considered too ‘western’ or unconventional. In order to overcome such limitations in adopting more conventional practices, some initiatives led by NGOs and governments are playing a crucial role in increasing awareness and accessibility to products in these markets. Besides making these products available to consumers at affordable costs, focus is being directed on conducting educational programs, empowering women to make informed choices and decisions, and bringing to the fore the advantages these products offer overall.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 894.4 Mn Market Size (2032) US$ 1,593.2 Mn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.1% North America Revenue Share 42.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Private Bodies & Governments Promoting Use and Adoption of Menstrual Cups

A number of countries have taken steps to promote the adoption of menstrual cups as part of efforts to address menstrual health and promote sustainability.

For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved menstrual cups for sale and use. Various states and organizations have also initiated educational programs to raise awareness about menstrual cups. Canada has seen an increase in the availability of menstrual cups, and some provinces have integrated menstrual health education into their school curriculums. The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK has recommended menstrual cups as an eco-friendly and cost-effective menstrual product. Organizations such as the Women's Environmental Network are also promoted use of m-cups. In Australia, use of menstrual cup is increasing, with some state governments and health organizations endorsing adoption. Educational campaigns have also been launched to raise awareness about the advantages for users and benefits to the environment.

The French government has also taken steps to promote menstrual cups as a sustainable alternative to disposable menstrual products. Menstrual cups have also been distributed free of cost to students. The Indian government, along with NGOs and organizations, has been involved in distributing menstrual cups in rural areas to improve menstrual hygiene and reduce waste. The same cand be said for South Africa as initiatives aimed at providing menstrual cups to schoolgirls to address menstrual hygiene challenges and reduce absenteeism have been resulting in positive outcomes.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape Witnessing Product Innovation and Affordable Options

The global menstrual cup market characterized by significantly robust competition as menstrual cups continues to gain prominence in the feminine hygiene products industry. Leading players in this market are deploying various strategies to maintain a robust position and capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable menstrual products. A prominent strategy among key players is product innovation and manufacturers are constantly refining designs and materials of their products to enhance user comfort and convenience. Companies are also introducing products in different sizes, shapes, and with flexibility options to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Innovations such as antimicrobial coatings and collapsible cups are also being introduced, thus setting some brands apart from others and attracting a loyal customer base.

Moreover, marketing and education campaigns play a pivotal role and a number of companies are investing in promoting menstrual cups through social media, influencer partnerships, and educational content. These initiatives aim to destigmatize menstruation, raise awareness about menstrual cups, and provide user guidance. Brands are also actively engaging with consumers to address queries and concerns, thereby building trust and loyalty. Another critical aspect of maintaining a competitive edge is pricing and accessibility, and many companies are focused on offering affordable options to make menstrual cups accessible to a broader demographic. Bundling products with sterilization tools or complementary accessories can also add value and attract more customers.

In addition to manufacturers, service providers are contributing to changing the competitive landscape. Online platforms that provide menstrual cup reviews, user guides, and comparison tools help consumers make informed decisions. These services act as intermediaries, assisting users in selecting the right product that aligns with their needs and preferences.

Furthermore, sustainability initiatives are becoming increasingly important and companies are focusing on eco-friendly packaging, minimizing their carbon footprint, and supporting social causes related to menstrual health. These efforts not only resonate with environmentally conscious consumers, but also differentiate brands in the market. Collaborations and partnerships are also gaining prominence in the competitive landscape. Manufacturers may collaborate with NGOs, healthcare providers, or retailers to expand distribution networks, especially in regions with lower adoption rates.

Key Market Players

Mooncup Ltd

The Keeper, Inc.

Irisana Group

Diva International Inc.

LadyCup

SckoonCup

Anigan

YUUKI Company s.r.o.

Lunette Menstrual Cups

Femmycycle

Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product Type:

Disposable Menstrual Cups

Reusable Menstrual Cups

By Material:

Medical Grade Silicone

Thermoplastic Isomer

Rubber

Latex

By Shape:

Bell-Shaped

Cylindrical

V-Shaped

Disc-Shaped

Collapsible

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

E-commerce

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments

On 20 January 2023, HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), which is a central PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, launched three brands of menstrual cups for women in India and across the globe. The HLL MCup are high-quality affordable menstrual cups as a safe solution for menstruation and can be reused for a minimum period of five years and a maximum of 10 years.

In November 2021, Invent Medic introduced the Efemia menstrual cup, which features innovative characteristics such as a no-spill design and a snug fit. This reusable cup is intended to make periods more comfortable and sustainable.

