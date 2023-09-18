Prairie Operating Co. Submits Initial Permit Application with the Colorado Energy & Carbon Management Commission

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (OTCQB: CRKR; the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has submitted its initial permit application with the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) for the Genesis Oil & Gas Development Plan (OGDP) in Weld County, Colorado.

The Genesis OGDP encompasses seventy-two (72) wells on two (2) pads, developing 9-square miles of subsurface minerals in rural Weld County, Colorado. The two (2) pads, the Burnett and Oasis, will develop eighteen (18) three-mile lateral wells and fifty-four (54) two-mile lateral wells, respectively.

Consistent with Prairie’s stated mission goals, the outlined Genesis OGDP facilities were submitted to include electrified drilling rigs, three-phase takeaway, and no hydrocarbon storage tanks to best align with Colorado’s statewide goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

"I would like to thank our team and the Colorado ECMC leadership and staff for their outstanding collaboration in reaching this point,” stated Ed Kovalik, Chairman and CEO. “Submitting our initial permit application marks an important first step in determining our drilling and completion schedule for 2024.”

The Company holds 412 qualified locations across both the Niobrara and Codell formations and plans to build a multi-year inventory of drilling permits across its ~37,000-acre position in the Denver Julesburg “DJ” Basin.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. (f/k/a Creek Road Miners, Inc.) is a publicly-traded company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids with operations focused on unconventional oil and natural gas reservoirs located in Colorado focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is also a crypto company focused on cryptocurrency mining. The Company is dedicated to developing affordable, reliable energy to meet the world’s growing demand, while continuing to protect the environment. To learn more, visit www.prairieopco.com .

