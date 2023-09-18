Global Diabetes Epidemic: Unprecedented Economic Burden of $966 Billion in 2021 Underscores Urgency for Innovative Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis presents an optimistic outlook for the global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics market, projecting substantial growth from $102.2 billion in 2023 to a promising $132 billion by 2028, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current landscape and future prospects for this vital healthcare sector.

The report explores the far-reaching implications of emerging trends within the diabetes market, offering insights into the market's current status, its growth trajectory, and the pivotal national markets. It provides an in-depth discussion of key pharmaceutical and medical industry players, complete with profiles of industry leaders and an update on mergers and acquisitions within the field. Moreover, the report offers five-year global sales forecasts for leading drug and device categories, coupled with country-level breakdowns of the diabetes market.

The analysis highlights major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities. It examines recent developments and product portfolios of industry leaders while delving into patent analysis, emphasizing technological trends in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Additionally, the report provides a detailed market analysis and forecasts the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market.

This comprehensive report segments the global market across geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The data is based on 2022 as the base year, with insights extending through year-end 2028.

One standout finding is that the diabetes monitoring devices and accessories segment is the fastest-growing, projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.4%. Within this segment, the subsegment of lancets and devices is set to experience the highest growth rate, with an impressive CAGR of 10.3%. Conversely, the diabetic therapeutics segment exhibits a slower growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.0%. Within diabetic therapeutics, the injectable therapy subsegment registers the lowest CAGR of 3.4%.

The global impact of diabetes is undeniably expanding, as reported by the International Diabetes Federation. The latest available data from 2021 indicates that approximately 537 million adults aged 20-79 live with diabetes, with projections of 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Worryingly, about half of all adults with diabetes, totaling around 240 million individuals, remain undiagnosed.

Diabetes presents a significant global health challenge, with 6.7 million deaths attributed to the disease in 2021. Moreover, the economic burden is staggering, with an estimated cost of $966 billion in the same year, accounting for 9% of global health expenditures for adults.

Report Highlights:

162 data tables and 63 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics markets

In-depth analyses of global market trends, encompassing sales figures for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Exploration of the burgeoning market potential for AI in diabetic mellitus management, focusing on new products, solutions/platform technologies, and areas of growth

Estimations of actual market size, revenue forecasts for the global diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, end user, and geographical region

Comprehensive information on major market dynamics, opportunities, and gaps, including demand estimation, technological adaptations in diabetes care, industry developments, regulatory dynamics, and the COVID-19 impact

Identification of companies best positioned to meet market demand through proprietary technologies, product launches, and strategic advantages

Review of key patent grants and applications related to diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics, with insights into emerging technologies and developments

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 336 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $102.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $132 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global Market for Diabetes Therapeutics

Overview

Classification and Types of Antidiabetic Medications

Injectable Therapies for Diabetes

Oral Antidiabetic Drugs (Oads)

Facing the Patent Cliff

Latest Technological Advances, Developments and Product Pipelines for Diabetic Medications

Current Product Pipeline

Other Potential Therapies Currently Under Investigation

Chapter 5 Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices and Accessories

Overview

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (Smbg)

Smbg Market Structure

Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (Cgm) Systems

Development of Cgm Systems

Chapter 6 Global Market for Diabetes Delivery Devices by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics by End-user

Chapter 8 Global Market for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics by Region

Chapter 9 Sustainability in the Market for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics: An Esg Perspective

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies

Chapter 11 M&As and Venture Funding Outlook in the Market

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix

