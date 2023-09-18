Avint to Showcase First-to-Market Product at National Cyber Summit

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avint LLC, a fast-growing federal cybersecurity and management consulting firm, today announced that it will be showcasing its first-to-market cybersecurity product September 20-21 at the 2023 National Cyber Summit in Huntsville, Alabama. Powered by MicroStrategy®, the Avint Risk Enumeration Algorithm, known as AREA, uniquely helps corporations and government organizations to pinpoint and prioritize cyber vulnerabilities, accelerating their response to urgent cyber threats and vulnerabilities. The company will be demonstrating AREA in the partnered booth with MicroStrategy, booth #205.



“Today’s organizations face the dual threat of hundreds of thousands of cyber vulnerabilities daily plus limited resources to adequately identify and mitigate the exposures posing the greatest risks,” said Dr. Suresh Subbaratinam, Avint CTO. “At the National Cyber Summit, we’re excited to join MicroStrategy in their booth to introduce AREA to federal and industry cyber tech leaders from across the country.”

CONFERENCE: 2023 National Cyber Summit

DATES AND LOCATION: September 20-21, 2023 | Huntsville, Alabama

PARTNERED BOOTH: MicroStrategy and Avint | Booth #205

DEMO: Avint Risk Enumeration Algorithm, or AREA

DESCRIPTION: AREA is a first-in-market cybersecurity product that uniquely combines adversary threats and techniques with an organization’s vulnerabilities — so organizations can quickly pinpoint and prioritize which vulnerabilities to mitigate first. AREA leverages machine learning algorithms to provide real-time assessments of your current threat scenario.

ABOUT AVINT LLC

Avint delivers innovative cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to achieve government mission success. As a fast-growing, service-disabled veteran-owned and women-owned small business, Avint offers defense, intelligence and national security customers better options for securing systems anywhere at any time. Through proven past performance in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions within classified technology environments, the Avint team is recognized for ensuring excellent outcomes. Avint was founded by CEO Marcie Nagel, a nationally respected cybersecurity and zero trust expert, U.S. Air Force and FBI veteran, and former principal and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program leader at Booz Allen Hamilton. Learn more at www.avintllc.com.

