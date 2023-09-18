Adult Diaper Market Worth $24.13 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Adult Diaper Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Category, End-User, and Geography,” the adult diaper market is expected to grow from US$ 15.15 billion in 2022 to US$ 24.13 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the rising share of an aging population and increasing awareness and acceptance of incontinence products.





Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, Drylock Technologies NV, Ontex BV, Health Care Products Inc, First Quality Enterprises Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Principle Business Enterprises Inc, Essity AB, Abena AS, and Paul Hartmann AG are among the key players operating in the global adult diaper market. These players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.





In 2022, North America held the largest share of the global adult diaper market. Major factors driving the adult diaper market growth in North America are the increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of incontinence. According to the US Census Bureau, by 2030, all baby boomers will be over the age of 65, significantly expanding the target market for adult diapers. North America has experienced a shift in societal attitudes toward adult diaper usage, with greater emphasis on maintaining personal hygiene and dignity for individuals with incontinence.







Rising Share of Aging Population Drives Adult Diaper Market Growth

The aging of individuals increases the likelihood of incontinence issues. Incontinence refers to the loss of bladder or bowel control, leading to involuntary leakage of urine or feces. It is a common issue among old population, primarily caused by age-related factors such as weakened pelvic muscles and specific health conditions. The rising aging population directly increases the prevalence of incontinence, thereby driving demand for adult diapers as an effective solution. Additionally, many older adults require long-term care in their own homes, assisted living facilities, or nursing homes. In these settings, adult diapers are crucial in managing incontinence and maintaining hygiene and comfort for older people. The aging population's need for long-term care services has created a significant demand for adult diapers globally, as they are an essential part of the care routine for old individuals affected by incontinence.





Adult Diaper Market: Segmental Overview



Based on product type, the adult diaper market is segmented into pull-up diapers, tape on diapers, pad style, and others. The pull-up diapers segment held the largest market share in 2022. Adult pull-up diapers, also known as adult pull-on briefs or adult disposable underwear, are absorbent undergarments designed for adults who experience moderate to heavy urinary or fecal incontinence. They resemble regular underwear and feature an elastic waistband that can be pulled up and down like regular underwear. These diapers are available in various sizes and absorbency levels to meet different needs. People are increasingly demanding pull-up adult diapers as they are highly absorbent, convenient, and easy to use. Increasing awareness about personal hygiene is expected to boost the adult diaper market growth.

Based on category, the adult diaper market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. The adult diaper market share for the unisex segment was the largest in 2022. Unisex adult diapers, also known as gender-neutral adult diapers, are designed to be worn by individuals of any gender who experience bladder or bowel incontinence. These diapers are typically designed with a unisex fit, which means they are suitable for both men and women. Based on end-user, the adult diaper market is segmented into residential, hospitals and clinics, and others. The adult diaper market share for the residential segment was the largest in 2022. Adult diapers are used in various residential settings for people of different age groups who may require them due to medical conditions, disabilities, or other circumstances. Many older adults experience age-related conditions such as bladder or bowel control problems, mobility limitations, or cognitive impairments. Also, adult diapers are helpful for individuals suffering from physical or developmental disabilities who may require assistance with toileting.







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Adult Diaper Market



Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the upsurging elderly population and increasing cases of incontinence primarily drove the global adult diapers market. However, the consumer goods industry experienced an adverse impact of the pandemic during the first quarter of 2020. The crisis led to social distancing restrictions and economic fallout, restricting adult diaper manufacturing and distribution.

Moreover, low-income and mid-income consumers faced financial difficulties in the initial months of 2020 owing to the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, people only purchased groceries, critical medical products, and primary essential products, which declined the sales of adult diapers.







