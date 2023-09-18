Electric Vehicle Charger Operations and Maintenance Services Global Market 2023 - 2030: Expansion of Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Drives Growth

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Installation (Public, Private), By End-use (Retail, Logistics), By Application, By Charger Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle charger operations and maintenance services market size is expected to reach USD 1,744.72 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to this report.

The emergence of new business models and collaborations is boosting the market growth. Companies are forming strategic partnerships to provide end-to-end solutions for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, encompassing installation, operations, and maintenance. These collaborations enable efficient resource allocation, streamlined service delivery, and enhanced customer support, driving the growth of the market.



In March 2023, BP Pulse entered into a pan-European frame agreement with APCOA Parking Group, a provider of customized parking solutions with a strong presence in Europe. The agreement outlines BP Pulse's plans to establish over a hundred EV fast-charging hubs across Europe. bp pulse plans to deploy fast-charging infrastructure at APCOA's car parks, known as Urban Hubs, located in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Luxembourg, and the UK over the following three years.Supportive government policies and regulations are playing a significant role in driving the market.



Governments worldwide are implementing incentives, subsidies, and regulations to promote EV adoption and develop charging infrastructure. These policies create a favorable environment for the growth of operations and maintenance services as they incentivize investments and ensure a sustainable market ecosystem.

The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digitalization and contactless services. Service providers in the market have embraced digital platforms and remote monitoring technologies to ensure charging stations' smooth functioning and maintenance, minimizing the need for physical interactions. This has improved operational efficiency and enhanced the safety and convenience for both service providers and EV users.

Companies Mentioned

ChargPoint, Inc.

ABB

bp pulse

EVA Global

SEAM Group

Chargerhelp!

BTC Power

eFaraday

Pearce Renwables

Vital EV Solutions

Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market Report Highlights

The level 2 segment dominated the market in 2022. Advancements in technology have improved the efficiency and reliability of Level 2 chargers, making them a preferred choice for electric vehicle owners and service providers

The private segment dominated the market in 2022. Private installations offer the advantage of dedicated charging spots and reduced waiting times, as they are typically used by a limited number of electric vehicle owners

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2022. Many governments and local authorities provide incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of EVs in the commercial sector, further driving the segment growth

The retail segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The retail sector benefits from high footfall and a large customer base, which translates into increased utilization of charging stations. This high usage rate drives the need for reliable operations and maintenance services to ensure optimal performance and customer satisfaction

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022. The region's advancements in technology and innovation have facilitated the development of innovative charging solutions, including advanced monitoring and management systems. These technological advancements have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of charging operations, further bolstering the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the global industry

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $277.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1744.72 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. Expansion of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market

3.3.1.2. Need for electric vehicle charger maintenance services

3.3.1.3. Government funding and initiatives

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. Lack of skilled workforce to upkeep with advanced technology

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

3.3.3.1. Investments raised by electric vehicle changing service providers

3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: Charger Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: Installation Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

