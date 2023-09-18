Global Automotive Lubricants Market to Reach $94.87 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lubricants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Transmission Fluids, Brake Fluids, Coolants, Greases), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive lubricants market is expected to reach USD 94.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

The industry growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for automotive oils and greases owing to the growing trade of vehicles and their spare parts across the globe.



The growth of the lubricants is driven by growing consumer focus on enhancing the performance of the vehicle along with the launch of innovative & premium product offerings. Consumers want standard and specialized lubricants for their everyday vehicles to ensure smooth operation and save long-term maintenance expenses. Automotive lubricant makers are concentrating on developing lubricants that improve engine component performance while also reducing environmental deterioration by lowering carbon emissions.



Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to act as a restraining factor in the growth of the market. Several countries are focusing on the adoption of e-vehicles to reduce the pollution level. For instance, around 2 billion electric cars were on the road in China in 2021. Thus, this growing use of electric vehicles will hamper the growth of the product market over the period.

Companies Mentioned

Castrol

Shell

Repsol

Lukoil

Sasol L

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

HP Lubricants

Phillips 66

Fuchs

Cepsa

Exxon Mobil

Automotive Lubricants Market Report Highlights

The global market is estimated to advance with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the advancing use of automobiles worldwide

Engine oil in the product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 54.8% in 2022. This growth is attributed to the fact that it contributes to keeping the engine corrosion-free, cool, and clean

Gear oil is another segment witnessing growth over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that gear oil is one of the significant products in the market on account of its high viscosity, which eventually helps protect gear components and ensure smooth gear operations

Asia Pacific region dominated the global market with a revenue share of 57.2% in 2022. This growth is due to the increasing production of automobiles in China and India. According to OICA, China produced 3.18 million commercial vehicles and 23.84 million cars in 2022, a growth of 3% as compared to 2020

North America is another region witnessing growth in 2022. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the U. S. produced 10.06 million vehicles in 2022, a growth of 10% as compared to 2021

Additionally, according to Statics Canada, approximately 1.6 million new vehicles were registered in Canada in 2021 which was 6.5% higher as compared to vehicles registered in 2020. Thus, the advancing automotive industry is further anticipated to drive the demand for products over the period

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $72.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Lubricants Market Variables And Trends

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.2.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3 Price Trend Analysis

3.3.1 Factors Affecting Prices

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.5.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.4 Industry Opportunities

3.6 Industry Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 Macroeconomic Analysis



Chapter 4 Automotive Lubricants Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1 List Of Raw Material Suppliers

4.2 Portfolio Analysis/Kraljic Matrix

4.3 Engagement Model

4.4 Negotiation Strategies

4.5 Sourcing Best Practices



Chapter 5 Automotive Lubricants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Automotive Lubricants Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.1 Engine oil

5.2.2 Gear oil

5.2.3 Transmission Fluids

5.2.4 Brake Fluids

5.2.5 Coolants

5.2.6 Greases



Chapter 6 Automotive Lubricants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Automotive Lubricants Market - Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylylwp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment