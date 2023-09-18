FOREWARN Partners with Houston Association of Realtors® Multiple Listing Service

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Houston Association of Realtors® Multiple Listing Service (“HAR MLS”) will offer FOREWARN® services to its the 48,000+ MLS subscribers they serve throughout Houston and the surrounding area to promote proactive real estate agent safety.



Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services offered by the HAR MLS are available to the 48,000+ MLS subscribers at no additional cost to individual agents.

“As an industry leader in technology and subscriber value, we pride ourselves in providing the very best solutions, and we are thrilled to be adding FOREWARN for the safety of our MLS subscribers,” said Mario Arriaga, Chair of the HAR MLS. “So many risks related to safety and fraud can be mitigated when an agent is able to verify their prospect quickly and easily from the start using FOREWARN. Once our subscribers experience the greater peace of mind that comes with having FOREWARN at their fingertips, they won’t be able to imagine working without it.”

“FOREWARN is a powerful tool that will give agents an added layer of safety when interacting with prospective clients,” said HAR Chair Cathy Treviño with LPT, Realty. “We believe in empowering Realtors® with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic market while prioritizing their safety, and that is why we are providing this tool as a subscriber benefit at no cost.”

Existing HAR MLS subscribers will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription as an included benefit.

All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

RELATED LINKS: www.forewarn.com

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

About HAR MLS

The Multiple Listing Service of the Houston Association of Realtors® includes residential properties and new homes listed by 48,000 Realtors® throughout Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties, as well as parts of Brazoria, Galveston, Waller and Wharton counties. Residential home sales statistics as well as listing information for more than 236,000 properties may be found online at www.HAR.com.

