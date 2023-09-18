Richards, Witt & Charles, LLP (RWC) Signs on to Join CLA

Long Island, New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that team members of Long Island-based Richards, Witt & Charles LLP (RWC) joined CLA, effective Sept. 18, 2023.

Founded in 1979 by Alan Richards and Robert Witt, RWC has deep roots in the New York Tri-State area and specialized industry experience serving small and medium-sized automobile dealerships and restaurants.

RWC has a well-established reputation for its quality professionals and exceptional client service, and its hands-on approach to helping its clients grow their businesses in some of the more complex industries and in the nation’s largest enterprises.

“RWC is an excellent fit with CLA’s focus and experience across numerous industries,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer, CLA. “As we expand our services in the areas of transportation, food, agribusiness and more, aligning the talent and expertise the RWC team brings to CLA only makes our overall offering to clients even more robust. Sharing a common vision and similar client promise, we are eager to build on our collective vision, together.”

CLA exists to create opportunities for its clients, people, and communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA serves clients of all sizes in the United States and abroad, providing an uncommon depth of capabilities, developed from its passion for businesses in its communities.

“RWC is well known across the country for our experience and deep connection to the automobile dealership industry, and for our focus on serving restaurants of all sizes. We are deeply connected to our clients and understand their needs inside and out, just the way CLA is connected to its clients,” said Paul L. Charles, CPA, managing partner of RWC. “The synergies between our firms helps to make this transition easy for our clients and for our people. Together, we bring a together a broad array of talent and scope of service that will impact our clients’ businesses.”

CLA has more than 130 locations across the U.S. Richards, Witt & Charles, LLP, will maintain its location in Garden City, NY, rebranding to join other CLA locations in the region.

About CLA

