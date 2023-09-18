Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Size, Growth: Worldwide Projections Indicate USD 181.56 Billion and an 10% CAGR by 2032

Newark, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is expected to grow from USD 70 billion in 2022 to USD 181.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



The cosmetic surgery and procedure industry has access to new opportunities in developing markets. The non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments help the industry grow and create opportunities to grow in the upcoming years. As these procedures are gaining popularity and are widely accepted, individuals are more open about upgrades. The stigma associated with cosmetic surgery has decreased due to the shift in attitudes in society, making it a more feasible choice for individuals who want to improve their appearance. A person's self-confidence can rise when they undergo cosmetic procedures to upgrade their appearance. People who are satisfied with their appearance are more likely to investigate additional improvements, resulting in continued market expansion. The younger generation is exposed to information about cosmetic procedures from a young age through media, influencers, and internet resources. As they age, this early awareness may lead them to consider cosmetic procedures.



The market's expansion will be constrained by various health risks associated with cosmetic surgery and procedures. In some regions, religious beliefs and cultural norms may challenge market expansion. However, new opportunities for the cosmetic surgery industry are presented by rising disposable income, the influence of social media, and increased healthcare spending in emerging markets.



Market Growth & Trends



There has been a steady rise in the demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures like Botox, dermal fillers, and laser treatments. Because of their lower risks and minimal downtime, non-invasive procedures are popular among younger people who are short on time. In Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure, there has been a shift in the market toward results that look more natural. Patients are looking for procedures that make them look better without making them look overdone or artificial. There has been a rise in combining multiple cosmetic procedures or treatments to produce comprehensive and harmonious outcomes. The number of male patients seeking procedures to improve their appearance has significantly increased in the cosmetic surgery market. Men are progressively open to restorative upgrades, with treatments like male breast reduction and facial rejuvenation becoming more popular.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the non-invasive procedures segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of USD 38.50 billion.



The type segment is divided into invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures. The invasive procedures is further segmented into Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Nose Reshaping, Eyelid Surgery, Tummy Tuck and Others. The non-invasive procedures segment consists of botox injections, soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion and others. In 2022, the non-invasive procedures segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of USD 38.50 billion.



• In 2022, the female segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 62.51% and a market revenue of USD 43.76 billion.



The gender segment is divided into male and female. In 2022, the female segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 62.51% and a market revenue of USD 43.76 billion.



• In 2022, the 13-29 years segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of USD 31.50 billion.



The age group segment is divided into 13-29 years, 30-54 years and 55 years & above. In 2022, the private segment 13-29 years’ segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of USD 31.50 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market, with a market share of around 35.81% and USD 25.07 billion of the market revenue in 2022. The North American region is expected to be the largest market forecast period. The cosmetic surgery and procedure market in North America has been expanding rapidly. The United States of America dominates the cosmetic surgery and procedure market in the North American region. In cosmetic enhancements, there has been a shift in the market toward results that look more natural. Cosmetic surgeons, medical professionals, and world-class medical establishments are found in the region. The accessibility of cutting-edge clinical innovation and exceptionally talented professionals guarantees that patients approach protected and effective cosmetic procedures.



Key players operating in the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market are:



• Cutera

• Syneron Candela

• Solta Medical

• Galderma

• Lumenis

• Evolus Inc.

• Cynosure

• Alma Laser

• AbbVie



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market by Type:



• Invasive Procedures



o Breast Augmentation

o Liposuction

o Nose Reshaping

o Eyelid Surgery

o Tummy Tuck

o Others



• Non-invasive Procedures



o Botox Injections

o Soft Tissue Fillers

o Chemical Peel

o Laser Hair Removal

o Microdermabrasion

o Others



Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market by Gender:



• Male

• Female



Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market by Age Group:



• 13-29 Years

• 30-54 Years

• 55 Years & Above



The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



