Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

18 September 2023 at 3.00 p.m.





Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 5,347 own shares held by the company to six persons as a deferred payment based on the company’s remuneration programs. The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 5 April 2023. After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 160,346 shares remain in the company’s possession.

