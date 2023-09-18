Enphase Energy Expands Solar and Battery Storage Deployments in Australia

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that installers of Enphase® products in Australia have seen an increase in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™, powered by the new IQ™ Battery 5P and IQ8™ Microinverters.

“Enphase Energy Systems provide exceptional value to Australian homeowners,” said Luke Cove, managing director at Lightning Energy. “Their safety, reliability, and versatility reduce reliance on the grid and unlock long-term bill savings as energy prices continue to increase unabated.”

“We’re proud to offer Enphase’s industry-leading home energy solutions to homeowners across northern Queensland,” said Brenton Hielscher, director at Hielscher Electrical. “The high-performing home solar and battery technologies help to deliver exceptional reliability, which is a critical requirement in regional Australia where extreme weather, vast distances, and rural living demand maximum energy security.”

The new system with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 20 kWh capacity. Each 5 kWh battery is designed to deliver 3.84 kW continuous power and 7.68 kW peak power for 3 seconds, allowing homeowners to start heavy loads during an outage. The system accommodates over-the-air software updates and can be configured for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality. In addition, the Storm Guard™ feature monitors data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and will automatically charge the battery to help homeowners prepare for possible grid outages due to severe weather events. The IQ Battery 5P comes with a 15-year limited warranty, the longest standard residential warranty in the Australian market.

“Enphase technology helps us deliver on increasing homeowner demand for higher quality and more flexible solar and battery solutions,’’ said Jarrad McGlaughlin, director at JPM Electrical and Solar. “We offer Enphase because, as a community-focused business, we do not compromise on ensuring that our customers get the best possible value and financial returns from their solar and battery investments.”

IQ8 Microinverters manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes and are designed to support the latest higher powered solar modules to maximize energy production. The two new microinverters – IQ8AC™ and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 366 W and 384 W, respectively, and can pair with a full range of solar modules up to 505 W DC. IQ8 Microinverters are SA Power Networks (SAPN) dynamic export capable.

For homeowners who want battery backup, there are no sizing restrictions when pairing an IQ Battery 5P with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. All IQ8 Microinverters come with a 15-year limited warranty, the longest standard residential solar inverter warranty in the Australian market.

“No other home energy solution offers the level of modularity, redundancy, and monitoring as the combination of the Enphase IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters,” said Mark Parker, director at GoSolar Newcastle. “The Enphase Energy System is easily expandable as a homeowner’s energy needs evolve, and the user-friendly Enphase App provides advanced monitoring capabilities and total system control.”

“Australian homeowners are increasingly participating in the transition to solar and battery enabled home electrification,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are proud to partner with leading installers in Australia to provide a seamlessly integrated home energy production and management platform that delivers unparalleled energy use optimization and payback.”

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

