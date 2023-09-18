Anime Market to Reach USD 62.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 9.4% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Anime Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (T.V., Movie, Video Games, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music, Pachinko, Live Entertainment), By Age Group (Adults and Teens), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The anime market size was valued at USD 25.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 62.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.4%. Rising popularity, merchandising, content diversification, and globalization are fostering the anime market’s growth. Additionally, the rising engagement from adults and widespread availability of streaming services are significantly promoting its expansion.

Anime is a form of animated entertainment that originated in Japan and is popular worldwide. The word "anime" is short for "animation" in Japanese and describes various animated products, including TV shows, movies, and shorts. It is known for its unique visual style, often featuring large, expressive eyes, colorful hair, and exaggerated facial expressions and body movements. Anime covers a variety of genres, from adventure to romance and comedy. In addition to its unique style and variety of genres, it involves complex storyline and well-developed characters.

Many other factors like cross-media adaptations, improved production quality, innovation, accessibility, and cultural exchange are fostering the market growth for anime. Many anime series are based on popular manga, light novels, and video games. The cross-media adaptation has helped to create a built-in audience for anime and has helped to generate interest in the original source material and create further growth opportunities in the market. Further, anime franchises have expanded into a range of merchandise and consumer products, including toys, clothing, and video games, which tends to generate additional revenue for anime studios and publishers.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Anime Market Market Size in 2022 USD 25.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 62.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 9.4% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Type T.V., movies, video games, internet distribution, merchandising, music, pachinko, live entertainment By Age Group Adults and Teens Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others

Segmentation Overview

The anime market has been segmented into type, age group, and region. Based on the type, the merchandise segment holds a significant market share. Based on age group, the teenage group segment leads the market growth.

Asia Pacific dominates the anime market, with Japan being the largest contributor in the region. The Japanese anime industry is highly developed and includes many studios and publishers that produce and distribute anime series, movies, and merchandise. North America holds a significant share in the anime market with a continuously rising fan base.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In May 2023, ADN, Toei Animation, and Studio La Cachette together announced the production of a new series later this year. Reservations can be made for Council, Student, Festival + and Mifa badges. This partnership promises a long and successful collaboration involving talented artists for several future projects.

In September 2023, Hatsune Miku has announced MIKU TOUR 2024 North America on its 10th anniversary. Crunchyroll will power this tour. It will cover several cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Anime Market Report Highlights:

The anime market is projected to attain a CAGR of 9.4% by 2032.

Merchandise is at the forefront of the type segment’s growth and is expected to continue its dominance.

The teenage group is dominating in the material age group segment; however, the adult age group is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific leads the anime market, as the region includes many countries with a growing interest in anime, such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia.

The prominent players in the anime market research report and analysis are Bones Inc., TOEI Animation Co.Ltd., Kyoto Animation Co.Ltd., Crunchyroll, Pierrot Co.Ltd., MADHOUSE Inc., Manglobe Inc., P.A.Works, Production I.G Inc, Studio Ghibli Inc., Sunrise Inc., AIC RIGHTS Co.Ltd., VIZ Media LLC, Buford G.A, Funimation, Aniplex of America Inc, Manga Entertainment LLC, Discotek Media, and Shout! factory, LLC. among others.

Anime Market Report Segmentation:

Anime Market, By Type (2023-2032)

T.V.

Movie

Video Games

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

Anime Market, By Age Group (2023-2032)

Adults

Teens

Anime Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



