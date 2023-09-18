Water Desalination Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Manufactures, Growth and Trends Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water desalination market size is set to experience speedy growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing awareness about the cleanliness of water among the people, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Water Desalination Market, 2023-2030”.

Water desalination is a procedure to remove salt and other hazardous metals, chemicals from water in order to make it usable for various purposes. There has been an increasing awareness about the cleanliness of water among the majority of the people around the world owing to the rising health concerns which can be caused due to the consumption of impure water. This is a major factor driving the growth of this market across several regions. Further, the constant increase in the world population especially in the countries such as India, China, and others has resulted in the positive growth of the water desalination market. For instance, according to the data released by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world population is anticipated to increase from 7.7 billion to 9.7 billion in 2050.

However, the capital investment required for the construction of water desalination plant and its maintenance is relatively high, which is projected to hinder the growth of this market.

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Wastewater Treatment Plants Worldwide to Fuel the Market

In recent years, there have been an increasing number of wastewater treatment plants across the world due to the growing concern of sewage water and the health hazards associated with the consumption of impure water. Thus, this is a vital factor driving the growth of this market. Further, the water desalination helps to provide water to the agricultural industry and also help in the habitat protection. This is another important factor contributing to this market’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

The increasing lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world have put a halt to the functioning of water treatment plants across the world. This has resulted in the decreasing demand for water desalination, which is projected to hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an exhaustive assessment of each market segment and also offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances. Furthermore, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments impacting the market, along with a thorough evaluation of the top market players and their key strategies.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, this market is divided into reverse osmosis, multi-stage flash, multi-effect distillation, and others.

By application, the market is classified into municipal, industrial, and others. Based on source, the market is categorized into sea water, brackish water, wastewater, and others.

In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Rising Urbanization to Boost the Middle East & Africa Market Growth

The Middle East & Africa region is projected to grow rapidly in the water desalination market share on account of the rising urbanization and the rising number of tourists every year in this region.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow steadily in this market due to the increasing population in the countries such as India, China, Japan, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Production Capabilities to Boost Competition

The prominent companies in the water desalination market are focusing on increasing their production capabilities across several regions in order to provide pure water to all the parts of the world. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to expand their product portfolio and widen their market footprint.

Industry Development:

January 2021: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Co. (NWC) signed a USD 5.36 million two-year contract with a French utility company to reduce the amount of water lost during the Kingdom’s water production process.

List of Players Operating in the Water Desalination Market are as follows:

ACCIONA

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Veolia

SUEZ

IDE Technologies

Hatenboer-Water

Aqua Filsep Inc

Mitsubishi Power

Aquatech International

Genesis Water Technologies

Biwater Holdings Limited.

