Rising Construction Activities Globally to Drive the Concrete Superplasticizer Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market by Product, Concrete - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market size was estimated at USD 5.92 billion in 2022, USD 6.31 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.67% to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for the concrete superplasticizers in residential sector

Mounting population and the need for efficient infrastructure to accommodate the rising population

Rising construction activities globally

Restraints

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials

Opportunities

Increasing infrastructure spending and growing construction projects in countries

Improving global infrastructure coupled with technological advancements

Challenges

Complications related to transportation and stringent regulations imposed by governments

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Modified Lignosulfonates, Polycarboxylic Acids, Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehyde, and Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde. The Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehyde is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Concrete, the market is studied across High-Performance Concrete, Precast Concrete, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Shotcrete. The Shotcrete is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market?

Companies Mentioned

Arkema Group

BASF SE

CAC Admixtures

Enaspol a.s.

Euclid Chemical Company

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. by Saint-Gobain

Hebei Yida Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

MAPEI S.p.A.

Rain Carbon Inc.

Rhein-Chemotechnik GMBH

Sika Corporation

Sure Chemical Co., Ltd.

W. R. Grace & Co. by Standard Industries

Weifang Beacon Chemical Building Materials Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9gjb7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment