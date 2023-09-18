Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach USD 33.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 13.4% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings (Silver, Others), Surface Modifications and Coatings (E.Coli, Listeria, Pseudomonas, Others)), By Application, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The antimicrobial coatings market size was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 33.8 Billion in 2032 with a CAGR of 13.4%. Growing awareness about the importance of hygiene and infection control, especially in healthcare settings, drives the demand for antimicrobial coatings. Also, antimicrobial coatings find applications in various industries beyond healthcare, including food processing, packaging, textiles, HVAC systems, and transportation. The increasing demand for antimicrobial solutions in these sectors, driven by the need to maintain product quality, improves safety, prevent contamination. All these factors contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.

Antimicrobial coatings are specialized types of coatings that are designed to inhibit the growth and spread of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and algae, on various surfaces. These coatings are widely used in various industries, including healthcare, food processing, hospitality, and transportation, to provide an additional layer of protection against harmful pathogens.

Regulatory bodies and industry standards increasingly focus on infection control and hygiene measures. For example, regulatory agencies in the healthcare industry require antimicrobial coatings on certain surfaces or medical devices. Strict regulations and standards support antimicrobial coatings and create a supportive market environment. Moreover, there is a growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable antimicrobial coatings. Companies and research institutions are investing in R&D activities to develop new antimicrobial coatings and improve existing ones. These investments have resulted in the emergence of advanced formulations, novel antimicrobial agents, and improved application techniques, create novel growth opportunities in the market.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Antimicrobial Coatings Market Market Size in 2022 USD 9.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 33.8 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 13.4% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Product Type Antimicrobial Powder Coatings (Silver, Others), Surface Modifications and Coatings (E.Coli, Listeria, Pseudomonas, Others) By Application Indoor Air Quality, Mold Remediation, Medical/Health Care, Antimicrobial Textiles, Construction, Food, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players AkzoNobel N.V., AK Steel Corp., Lonza, Diamond Vogel, DuPont, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Burke Industrial Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Troy Corp.

Segmentation Overview

The antimicrobial coatings market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. According to product type, the surface modifications and coatings segment dominates the market with a major share. Based on application, the medical and healthcare segment is expected to lead the market’s growth.

North America dominates the antimicrobial coatings market, with the United States being the major contributor in the region. The growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulations on infection control, and high awareness of hygiene. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for antimicrobial coatings. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea contribute to the market expansion.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In September 2023, Microban International introduced the latest technology – Ascera. Ascera is a next-generation antimicrobial technology using active ingredients inspired by nature and designed for use in olefin polymers and solvent-based coatings. Ascera is sustainable, metal-free, and less toxic than alternative technologies.

In May 2023, Researchers developed a new antimicrobial coating material that effectively kills bacteria and viruses such as MRSA and Covid-19 using common disinfectants and antiseptics. New research published in Nano Select shows that the new material effectively kills microbes that cause several infections and diseases and can be used as an antimicrobial coating on a range of plastic products.

In December 2022, the Liverpool industry and academia announced a collaborative initiative to fight hospital infections. Anti-microbial coatings were tested for touchscreens and door handles at the newly opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report Highlights:

The antimicrobial coatings market is projected to attain a CAGR of 13.4% by 2032.

Surface modifications and coatings are at the forefront of the product type segment’s growth and are expected to continue its dominance.

The food industry is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period based on the applications of antimicrobial coatings.

North America leads the antimicrobial coatings market. The prevention and control of healthcare-associated infections in the region are contributing to the demand for antimicrobial coatings in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities.

The prominent players in the antimicrobial coatings market research report and analysis are AkzoNobel N.V., AK Steel Corp., Lonza, Diamond Vogel, DuPont, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Burke Industrial Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Troy Corp.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report Segmentation:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

Surface Modifications and Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Indoor Air Quality

Mold Remediation

Medical/Health Care

Antimicrobial Textiles

Construction

Food

Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



