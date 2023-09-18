Opportunities Abound in Emerging Economies for Freight Trucking Companies

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Freight Trucking Market by Cargo Type (Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal), Type (Flatbed Truck, Lorry Tank, Refrigerated Truck), End User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Freight Trucking Market is on a trajectory of unprecedented growth, with estimates indicating a significant surge in value. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 180.56 billion, and it is projected to reach a staggering USD 311.79 billion by 2030, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.06%.

This remarkable surge in the market is attributed to various factors, as outlined in the latest research report. The report offers a deep dive into market dynamics, segmentations, and emerging trends, providing a comprehensive view of the Global Freight Trucking Market landscape.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The report categorizes the Global Freight Trucking Market into various sub-markets, allowing for precise revenue forecasting and trend analysis. These sub-markets include:

Cargo Type: The market encompasses Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, and Postal segments. Notably, the Oil & Diesel sector is expected to claim a significant share during the forecast period. Type: Segmented into Flatbed Truck, Lorry Tank, Refrigerated Truck, and Truck Trailer categories, with Lorry Tank poised to make substantial gains. End User: The market serves various sectors, including Chemicals, Defense, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Industrial & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Pharmaceutical & Healthcare. The Food & Beverages industry is anticipated to seize a considerable market share in the coming years. Region: Geographical analysis spans the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with detailed insights into key countries and states. The Americas claimed the largest market share in 2022, with the United States leading the way.

Market Dynamics

The report delves into the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the Global Freight Trucking Market:

Drivers:

Globalization of business and increasing international trade.

Growing logistic needs driven by e-commerce expansion.

Rising demand for cold chain transportation.

Restraints:

Vulnerability to seasonal and weather impacts.

Opportunities:

Increasing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies.

Technological advancements, including GPS tracking.

Challenges:

Navigating regulatory constraints for international transport.

Insights and Intelligence

The report provides valuable insights and intelligence on a range of key aspects, including:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Companies Mentioned

A.P. Moller Maersk

CMA CGM S.A.

DHL Paket GmbH

Estes Express Lines

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

R+L Carriers, Inc.

Saia LTL, Inc.

Schenker AG

Swift Transportation Company

TForce Freight

TNT Holding B.V.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

YRC Worldwide Inc.

