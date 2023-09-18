Factors Driving Global Marble Market: Quarries, Construction, and More

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marble Market by Color (Black, Green, White), Grade (Commercial Quality, First Choice Grade, Second Choice Grade), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marble market continues its growth trajectory, with an estimated value of USD 19.55 billion in 2023, up from USD 18.59 billion in 2022.

This upward trend is projected to persist, driven by various factors, leading to a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% that is expected to culminate in a market value of USD 30.01 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive market report delves deep into various segments of the global marble market to provide insightful forecasts and analyze emerging trends:

Color: The market is segmented into Black, Green, White, and Yellow. White marble, commanding the largest market share at 42.11% in 2022, is closely followed by Black. Grade: Marble grades examined in this report include Commercial Quality, First Choice Grade, Second Choice Grade, and Standard Quality. Standard Quality held the largest market share at 29.11% in 2022, followed by Commercial Quality. Application: Marble applications span across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential sectors. Commercial applications took the lead in 2022, with a market share of 49.59%, followed by Residential. Region: The report investigates the market in Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Notable sub-regions include the United States, Asia-Pacific countries, and various countries within Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Middle East & Africa held the largest market share of 40.00% in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics:

The global marble market dynamics are shaped by a range of factors:

Drivers:

The availability of numerous quarries worldwide.

Increasing building and construction activities with a rising demand for marble finishes.

Emerging applications in agriculture and the pharmaceutical sector.

Restraints:

The need for proper maintenance and susceptibility to acid etching.

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in marble quarrying equipment.

A growing trend of setting up relaxation zones and spas.

Challenges:

Competition from cost-effective substitute products.

The report provides valuable insights on:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about market players' offerings.

Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration into mature market segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report answers key questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Marble Market?

How do inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shape the Global Marble Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas offer investment opportunities in the Global Marble Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Marble Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Marble Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Marble Market?

Which modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Marble Market?

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 189

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $19.55 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $30.01 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 6.1%

Regions Covered: Global

Companies Mentioned

A-Class Marble India Pvt. Ltd.

Amso International SAS

Anatolia Granite & Marble

Belekoma Natural Stone

Best Cheer Stone

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited

Classic Marble Company

Dimpomar

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.

Fox Marble

Hellenic Granite Co.

Hilltop Granites

Hong Fa Granite

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Kangli Stone Group

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A.

Milestone Marble & Granite LTD.

Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.

Marmoles marin

Oswal Granite

Pakistan Onyx Marble

Petros Stone LLP

Santucci Group

Simsekler Mermer Company

Stonexindia

Temmer Marble

The Marble Factory Ltd.

TOPALIDIS S.A.

