Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 21st

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 21st, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/44SP5N8
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the upcoming Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference where a group of innovative companies will have the opportunity to elaborate on their strategies and connect directly with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Many thanks to Commerce Street Capital, who will be giving the keynote presentation.”
September 21st
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|“The Changing Composition of Bank M&A”
Keynote Presentation from Commerce Street Capital
Eric Corrigan, Senior Managing Director
Justin Hughes, Managing Director
|10:00 AM
|Wonderfi Technologies Inc.
|OTCQB: WONDF | TSX: WNDR
|10:30 AM
|Alpha Growth PLC
|OTCQB: ALPGF | LSE: ALGW
|11:00 AM
|FFB Bancorp
|OTCQX: FFBB
|11:30 AM
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
|OTCQX: FMCB
|12:00 PM
|OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
|Nasdaq: OPHC
|12:30 PM
|BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
|OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
|1:00 PM
|Lever Global Corporation
|OTCQB: LVER
|1:30 PM
|Ponce Financial Group
|NASDAQ: PDLB
|2:00 PM
|BankFirst Capital Corporation
|OTCQX: BFCC
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com