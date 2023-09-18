[Latest] Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Will Attain USD 15 Billion by 2030 Growing at 7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market - By Route Of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, And Others), By Cancer Type (Melanoma, Mast Cell Cancer, Lymphoma, Mammary & Squamous Cell Cancer, And Others), By Species Type (Cats, Dogs, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global pet cancer therapeutics market size was valued at about USD 11 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach USD 15 billion by 2030.”

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview:

Pet cancer therapeutics is a new anti-cancer medicine that has the capacity for reducing the negative impact of cancer tissues. In addition to this, pet cancer therapeutics encompasses combination therapy as well as monotherapy. Apparently, the current research activities mainly focus on the proliferation of new anti-cancer medicines for enhancing efficiency and minimizing treatment side effects.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 15 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Zoetis, Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB, Zenoaq, AB Science, Aratana Therapeutics Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Morphogenesis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Regeneus Ltd., VetDC Inc., and others. Segments Covered By Route of Administration, By Cancer Type, By Species Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global pet cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to a rise in awareness about pet ailments along with a rise in a tendency towards spending on pet care as well as treatment of pets.

In terms of route of administration, the oral segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the cancer type, the mast cell cancer segment is set to dominate the cancer type segment over the forecast period.

Based on the species type, the dog segment is predicted to lead the species type segment over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific pet cancer therapeutics industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growth Factors

Rise in the occurrence of cancer in pets will proliferate the growth of the market across the globe

The expansion of the pet cancer therapeutics market over the forecast period will be fueled by the rising adoption of cats and dogs as companions across the globe. A rise in the incidence of pet cancer in developed nations will accelerate the expansion of the global market in the coming years. In addition, an increase in the companion population in nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany will result in enormous market demand over the projected timeframe.

In addition, an increase in awareness of pet diseases and an increase in the propensity to spend on pet care and treatment will amplify the growth of the global market over the next few years.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market: Restraints

Less availability of veterinary doctors can restrict the global industry expansion

Low availability of veterinary oncologists and adverse effects caused by cancer treatment for pets can impede the growth of the global pet cancer therapeutics market. High treatment costs can pose a significant barrier to the global expansion of the industry.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global pet cancer therapeutics market is sectored into route of administration, cancer type, species type, and region.

In route of administration terms, the global pet cancer therapeutics market is segregated into parenteral, oral, and others segments. Furthermore, the oral segment, which amassed nearly 65% of the global market revenue in 2022, is expected to record the highest CAGR in the forecasting timeframe.

Based on the cancer type, the global pet cancer therapeutics industry is sectored into melanoma, mast cell cancer, lymphoma, mammary & squamous cell cancer, and others segments. Moreover, the mast cell cancer segment, which accumulated a huge share of the global industry in 2022, is slated to lead the global industry over the projected timespan.

Based on the species type, the global pet cancer therapeutics market is divided into cats, dogs, and others segments. Moreover, the dogs segment, which dominated the segment in 2022, is predicted to dominate the global market share in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

North American market is predicted to remain the top contender over the expected timeframe

The growth of the pet cancer therapeutics market in the North American sub-continent over the forecast timeline is due to the huge presence of reputed industry participants in countries like the U.S. Additionally, a large-scale product penetration as well as product innovation to effectively treat various kinds of pet cancers will elevate the market growth over the estimated timeline. Apart from this, a rise in spending on veterinary care of pets by pet owners and supportive government guidelines related to research on pet cancer in countries such as the U.S. will proliferate the regional market size.

Asia-Pacific pet cancer therapeutics industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the next couple of years due to the presence of key players in the developing countries of the region.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Pet Cancer Therapeutics market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Pet Cancer Therapeutics market include;

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Zoetis

Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB

Zenoaq

AB Science

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA

Morphogenesis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Regeneus Ltd.

VetDC Inc

The global Pet Cancer Therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Others

By Cancer Type

Melanoma

Lymphoma

Mammary & squamous cell cancer

Mast cell cancer

Others

By Species Type

Cat

Dog

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



