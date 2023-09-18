Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Data Governance Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Data Governance Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Data governance refers to the policies, controls, standards, decision rights/accountability, processes, procedures, and technologies that organizations implement to maximize the value of data while minimizing risk.



The inaugural report provides key insights into the current adoption and perceptions of formal data governance programs, content governance, and data cataloging used to provide oversight of data management and usage across the enterprise.

The findings indicate the growing importance and evolving requirements of establishing a governance organization and employing the various technologies and processes that enable organizations to fully leverage data as an asset, securely, and in adherence with established policies.

According to the study, data governance deployments range in maturity levels across regions, industries, and company sizes. Key data governance activities are access control, data cataloging, and active data stewardship. Top requirements include role-based access control and defining data access levels.

“As data volumes and sources continue to proliferate across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, many companies will look to implement robust governance practices and technologies for optimal handling and utilization of data and aligning data management with business objectives, regulatory mandates, and stakeholder expectations,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

