Europe Biogas Plant Market Size [2023-2028] | Industry Growth, Share, And Trends Forecast Analysis Report

Pune, India, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe biogas plant market size is projected to grow from USD 1.87 billion 2021 to USD 3.47 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Europe Biogas Plant Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as increasing adoption of biogas in the European region as a renewable source of energy and less impact on the government will lead to an increased footprint of the market during the forecast period.



Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf-pop/europe-biogas-plant-market-106351

Europe Biogas Plant Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.47 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.67 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 99 Segments covered By Feedstock, Digester Type, Application, and Region Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of Renewables Energy to Drive Market Waste Utilization for Energy Production Will Accelerate Market Growth

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Utilization & Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy Resource to Bolster Growth

Rising adoption of renewable energy sources and rising list of stringent regulations regarding greenhouse gases will foster the Europe biogas plant market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing utilization of biogas in the field of electricity generation will fuel the market towards a larger footprint. Biogas can also be procured from commercial food waste, domestic municipal and industrial sewage, agricultural waste, and livestock manures, which will augment the growth rate.

However, high initial investment is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast duration. Also, the requirement of maintaining

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic Hampers Production and Supply Chains Leading to a Negative Impact



The ongoing pandemic has severely affected various business sectors across the globe and the sector of Europe biogas plants is no different. Constant lockdowns and various movement restrictions have rendered billions of gallons of oil and trillions of cubic meters of gas to be out of use. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chain and faltering in transportation sector has further led to postponement of various large scaled projects. Unavailability of raw materials, components, and skilled laborers will harm the growth of the market’s revival to a certain extent.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-biogas-plant-market-106351

Report Coverage:



The Europe biogas plant report contains a deep dive into the market in terms of leading companies and their underlying strategies. Additionally, factors such as leading feedstock, and application of the product are justified with a sound research methodology. The latest market trends and highlights key industry developments are noted in the study. The effect of the ongoing pandemic has been further integrated into the report for providing valuable insights into the market.

Segmentation:

Feedstock, Digester Type, and Application are studied for the Market

On the basis of feedstock, the market is segmented into bio-municipal waste, agriculture residue, energy crops, and others.

By digester type, the market is divided into a wet anaerobic digestion and a dry anaerobic digestion.

Based on application, the market is branched into power generation, heat generation, and transportation.

Regional Insights:



Germany is a major producer of biogas with more than 9,500 biogas plants operating in the country. The country is also a major producer of bio-methane, with the region being the home to more than 200 plants. These factors will enable a larger contribution towards the Europe biogas plant market share.

Sweden is expected to register as the first country to complete rid fossil-fuel based transportation by early 2030 by integrating biogas and bio-methane at the forefront.

Italy will contribute significantly to the market share due to a higher availability of agricultural feedstock and rising usage of gas in various transport activities.

Quick Buy – Europe Biogas Plant Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106351

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Future Biogas Limited (U.K.)

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany)

WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH (Germany)

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden)

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

AB HOLDING SPA (Italy)

RENERGON International AG (Switzerland)

Strabag (Austria)

Thoni (Austria)

Naskeo Environnement S.A. (France)

IES BIOGAS S.r.l (Italy)

Zorg Biogas (Switzerland)

Competitive Landscape





Dominant Players Focusing on Expansive Outlook to Foster Growth

The Europe biogas plant industry is highly segmented due to the presence of numerous players constantly striving for gaining a competitive edge. Most of the competitive players are focusing on launching novel products for capturing a larger consumer base. For example, in June 2021, Liquind 24/7 and EnviTec signed a contract for the sale Bio-LNG. This bio-LNG is produced in Pomerania, Germany EnviTec and Liquind 24/7 will handle the transport and distribution of bio-LNG for heavy-duty consumers.

Industry Development

December 2020: Scandinavian Biogas acquired Ekdalen Biotransporter. This acquisition will help achieve a greater integration of the supply chain and increase capacity for offering comprehensive transport solutions towards the biogas industry.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-biogas-plant-market-106351

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Plant Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Europe Biogas Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast -2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock Bio-Municipal Waste Agriculture Residue Energy Crops Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Digester Type Wet Anaerobic Digestion Dry Anaerobic Digestion Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Power Generation Heat Generation Transportation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Germany U.K France Spain Italy Scandinavia Benelux Rest of Europe



Competitive Analysis Company Market Share Analysis, 2028 Company Profile



Business Overview Product & Service Offering Overall Revenue Recent Development



Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/europe-biogas-plant-market-106351

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245