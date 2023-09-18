Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market 2023-2030: Growing Preference for Coin Laundries Opens New Avenues in the Commercial Laundry Market

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product, Type, Distribution Channel, End-user - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market size was estimated at USD 4.71 billion in 2022, USD 5.09 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.26% to reach USD 8.90 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on the Product, the market is studied across Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic. The Fully Automatic commanded the largest market share of 56.10% in 2022, followed by Semi-Automatic.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Commercial Dryer, Commercial Ironer, Continuous Batch Washer, Front Loader, Top Loader, and Washer Extractor. The Front Loader commanded the largest market share of 32.89% in 2022, followed by Top Loader.

Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Offline and Online. The Offline commanded the largest market share of 95.79% in 2022, followed by Online.

Based on End-user, the market is studied across Healthcare, Hospitality, and Laundry Stores. The Laundry Stores commanded the largest market share of 62.79% in 2022, followed by Hospitality.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.53% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased use of commercial laundry machinery in the hospitality industry

Growing demand for multi-housing laundries and laundromats

Rising demand for energy and water efficient laundry machines

Restraints

High cost of laundry machines and their maintenance

Opportunities

Development of new laundry equipment with innovative features

Introduction of online on-demand laundry services

Challenges

Technical and operational issues associated with commercial laundry machinery

Market Trends

Supportive government regulations and growing customer preference for coin laundries in the United States

Expanding hospitality sector and growing penetration of regional players in the APAC region

Growing adoption of commercial laundry services for household and healthcare facilities in the EMEA region

Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player

Merger & Acquisition

Alliance Laundry Systems Closes on Purchase of Laundry Equipment Services

EVI Industries to Acquire Wholesale Commercial Laundry Equipment SE

Schulthess Acquires Majority Stake in GMP from Italy

UnityLab Acquires Hoffman NewYorker Garment Press and Boiler Company

Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

Diversey and LG Electronics Announce Strategic Partnership

IFB Home Appliances Partners with Xeros Tech, Launches New Washing Machines for Institutional Buyers

New Product Launch & Enhancement

Electrolux Reveals Cutting-Edge Water and Energy Saving Laundry Range

Miele Professional Washing Machine and Dryer Launched via WASHCO

Award, Recognition, & Expansion

Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution Expands West Region with Acquisition

Whirlpool Corp. Opens New USD 52 Million Plant in Argentina

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Portfolio

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH

D.W. Renzmann Apparatebau GmbH

Danube International

Dexter Laundry Inc.

EDRO Corporation

Electrolux AB

Ellis Corporation

Energenics Corporation

Fagor Professional

Forenta, LP

G.A. Braun, Inc.

General Electric Company

Girbau, SA

Gottlob STAHL Waschereimaschinenbau GmbH

IFB Industries Limited

Jiangsu Sea-lion Machinery Co., Ltd.

Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Maxi Companies

Miele & Cie. KG

Nagarjun International Trading Company

Pellerin Milnor Corporation

Schulthess Maschinen AG

SEKO S.p.A.

Smart Automation & Hydropneumatics Pvt. Ltd.

Stefab India Ltd.

Tolon Global Makina San ve. Tic. A.S.

Unipress Corporation

UnityLab Corp.

Welco Garment Machinery P (Ltd).

Whirlpool Corporation





