Protein Ingredient Market Size to Reach USD 146.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 6.2% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Protein Ingredient Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By sources (Plant-based and Animal-based), By use (Pharmaceutical use, Animal Feed, Bakery and Dairy, Convenience food, Farming), By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The protein ingredient market size was estimated to be at USD 81.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 146.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.2% by the year 2022-2032. Changing lifestyles has resulted in rising health issues that have resulted in people adopting healthy lifestyles and clean and healthy diets. Along with this, the rise in fitness trends also contributes to the demand for protein ingredients market.

Currently, the protein ingredient market is growing as it offers various food products for populations that suffer from various health issues due to their sedentary lifestyles. Protein ingredients are produced from both plant and animal-based protein sources. In Western countries, many people are turning to vegan and vegetarian diet patterns, which also increases the demand for plant protein like soy, pea, and wheat protein.

Besides, with the rising older population, it is expected that the demand for protein-rich ingredients will increase as they need a healthy diet to lead a healthy life. Also, with the growing fitness and muscle-building trends, the demand for animal protein is rising as it helps in faster muscle-building and improving the strength of the consumer.

Besides animal protein, the demand for plant protein is also observing healthy growth as people are shifting to vegetable-based diets and this trend is expected to increase during the forecast period. This demand is rising as people with complete vegan and vegetarian diet need a higher protein intake as the protein levels in this food is lower than in animal-based food. So, it is expected that with more people tuning to a green diet, the demand for protein ingredients will rise.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Protein Ingredient Market Market Size in 2022 USD 81.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 146.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 6.2% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By sources Plant- based and Animal-based By use Pharmaceutical use, Animal Feed, Bakery and Dairy, Convenience food, Farming By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Fonterra, Kewpie Corporation, Tessenderlo Group, CHS Inc., Bunge Limited, ADM, Burcon, Crop Energies, Kerry Inc., Tate and Lyle.

Segmentation Overview

The global protein ingredient market is segmented based on sources, use, and region. Animal-based protein holds a significant share in the protein ingredient market because many people prefer animal-based food due to its higher protein content. Fitness enthusiasts, too, prefer animal-based protein as it promotes muscle growth and bulk. Bakery and dairy hold a major share in this market as food consumption to get the right amount of protein and other vitamins.

North America holds a major share in the protein ingredient market due to the rising fitness industry in this region. A rise in demand for both gym, as well as yoga, has observed a steady growth over the last couple of years. This has resulted in demand for both animal and plant-based protein intakes for better and healthier lifestyle. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the growing trend of healthy lifestyles and also rising older population.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In August 2023, Novozymes, a biotechnology company, and Arla Foods Ingredients, a sports and medical nutrition company collaborated to develop protein ingredients through precision fermentation. The companies have come together to explore and develop various disease-specific medical solutions.

In March 2023, a United Kingdom-based company named Naylor Nutrition, has developed ways to extract proteins from cabbage. Considering the demand for various plant protein alternatives, the company, through their research, has developed processes to develop high-quality protein from brassica.

Protein Ingredient Market Report Highlights:

The protein ingredient market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2032.

Animal-based protein hold a major share in the source segment because people prefer getting their protein contents from this source due to its higher protein content than the plant-based source. Also, fitness enthusiasts and athletes depend heavily on animal source for their protein needs.

The bakery and dairy segment hold a dominant share because people consume food to get their daily dose of needed [protein, vitamins, and other nutrients. Considering the growing vegan and vegetarian population, and with a growing population, this segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America dominates the protein ingredient market due to the growing fitness market in this region, especially post-pandemic. Also, the demand for protein and energy bars, and plant-based food protein intake is rising, which is contributing to the growth of this market.

Some of the prominent players in the protein ingredient industry report include Fonterra, Kewpie Corporation, Tessenderlo Group, CHS Inc., Bunge Limited, ADM, Burcon, Crop Energies, Kerry Inc., Tate and Lyle, and others.

Protein Ingredient Market Report Segmentation:

Protein Ingredient Market, By Source (2023-2032)

Plant-based

Animal-based

Protein Ingredient Market, By Use (2023-2032)

Pharmaceutical

Animal feed

Bakery and Dairy

Convenience food

Farming

Protein Ingredient Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



