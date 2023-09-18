United X-Ray Films Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Agfa, Fujifilm, Carestream, Sony, Codonics, Colenta, Flow Dental, FomaBohemia, & KONICA MINTOLTA

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US X-Ray Films Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US X-ray Films market is projected to reach a value of $727 million by 2028 from $640.72 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.1%

This comprehensive report delves deep into the US X-ray Films market, providing detailed insights into their extensive applications in healthcare and industry.

While the use of X-ray films in healthcare settings is gradually declining, their adoption in industrial sectors is on the rise, driven by the introduction of X-ray films with faster processing times. Leading vendors such as Agfa Healthcare, Carestream, and Fujifilm dominate the X-ray film market.

Many market players are transitioning from traditional X-ray films to digital platforms, leveraging the advancements in healthcare digitalization to enhance diagnostic procedures. The global demand for X-ray films is steadily increasing, with approximately 5 billion X-ray procedures conducted worldwide in 2021. The US plays a significant role in contributing to this global demand.

In industrial applications, X-ray films are crucial for detecting product defects, with the oil & gas industry relying on them for leak detection and pipeline inspection. Aerospace & defense segments also utilize X-ray films for security screening, non-destructive testing, and quality control purposes, further driving demand.

Meanwhile, the medical sector, particularly hospitals and dental facilities, remains a substantial user of X-ray films. However, urgent care centers and emergency units are increasingly shifting to digital X-rays due to their compatibility with smart devices and faster processing times, which poses a challenge to the X-ray film market.

Among X-ray film types, non-screen X-ray films dominate the product segment and find widespread use across various industries, including healthcare and others. This segment is expected to exhibit incremental growth of approximately 94%.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 67 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $640.72 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $727 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered United States

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors:

Agfa

Fujifilm

Carestream

Sony

Other Vendors

Codonics

Colenta

Flow Dental

FomaBohemia

KONICA MINTOLTA

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS



SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Application

Medical

Industrial

End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Standalone Urgent/Emergency Centres

Others

Product Type

Non-Screen X-ray Films

Screen X-ray Films

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Strategic Recommendations

Quantitative Summary

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0m80i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment